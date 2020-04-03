Jennifer Aniston Admits Quarantine Hasn’t Been A ‘Challenge’ For Her: ‘I’m An Agoraphobe’

Jennifer Aniston hadn’t left her house in ‘three weeks’ when she revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that quarantine hasn’t been difficult for her and shared what’s been the most trying part of being alone.

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in quarantine for well over 20 days, and she’s doing just fine. The Morning Show star, 51, chatted with Jimmy Kimmel for the at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 2 and shared how she’s surviving and thriving during this uncertain time. “How long has it been since you have left your house?” The late night host asked Jen. “It has been, today’s Thursday, today’s three weeks,” Jen revealed, slightly surprised by her own admission! “You like to be in the house by yourself,” Jimmy observed of his guest. And, unbeknownst to fans, Jen was more than happy to be hunkered down in her LA home.

“I’m a born agoraphobe,” Jen admitted to Jimmy. “This is kind of a dream…not a dream it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.” However, there has been one part of the experience that Jen has found incredibly difficult to handle. “The most challenging thing is watching news and, you know, trying to digest that.” When asked how often she’s been watching the news, Jen shared she’s been doing a “checkin in the morning and then a checkin in the evening.”

Apart from her morning and evening news checkins, Jen also revealed during the interview that she’s been cleaning her home and even found some “treasures” in her organizing blitz! One piece of memorabilia she held on to was her very first audition at the age of 13 for the soap opera Search For Tomorrow — the show her father, John Aniston, was on!

But it’s not only Jimmy the Golden Globe winner has been giving some quarantine updates to. On March 20, Ellen DeGeneres gave Jen an unexpected phone call just to see how she was doing! “I’m actually still cleaning out my closet. That’s still happening.” When asked by the Ellen host what else she was up to and if she had any suggestions for how everyone in quarantine could pass the time, she was a bit lost for words. “Well, I do suggest a good spring clean right now while we’re at it. That can’t hurt.”

Fortunately, Jen hasn’t been totally alone during her time in self-isolation. She’s had her trusty pooch Clyde by her side the entire time! The actress even caught a glimpse of her furry friend staring off into the distance having some deep “quarantine thoughts,” as Jen captioned her Instagram story clip of the pup. With the state of California under strict stay-at-home orders during the global COVID-19 outbreak, fans can rest assured that they will likely get more updates from the favorite Friends alum in the future!