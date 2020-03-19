Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dog Clyde is taking his quarantine in stride! The Schnauzer mix was caught having some deep thoughts as he enjoyed a California sunset.

Jennifer Aniston, 51, has everything she needs in quarantine! The Friends alum has been relaxing at her palatial Bel-Air estate with none other than her trusty pooch Clyde. The super cute grey Schnauzer mix was the star of Jen latest Instagram story post and was apparently enjoying some much needed “me” time on Wednesday, Mar. 18! In the video, the pup took a seat on her spacious balcony taking in both the Los Angeles view and the gorgeous sunset. “Clyde having some deep quarantine thoughts,” Jennifer captioned the hilarious video, along with a puppy paw print, face mask, heart and thinking face emoji.

As Jennifer zoomed in on Clyde’s zen moment, his strewn tennis ball and stuffy toy could be seen lying on the ground behind him. Trees lit-up with pretty white lights were directly in front of the four-legged friend, and he also appeared to have grabbed a second, green tennis ball for his relaxing moment. With his back turned to his doting mom, Clyde could definitely be the poster child for our nationwide “social distancing” — and sometimes it’s nice to have a minute to yourself!

This isn’t Clyde’s first time being featured on Jen’s popular Instagram account, which she finally launched last year. He previously popped up in a cute double post, featuring him on a walk and a selfie with Jen, posted on Nov. 13. “Girl’s best friend … Bring Clyde to work day,” she captioned the pics, taken on the set of her Apple TV+ show The Morning Show. Clyde also did his part when it came to voting during the California primary elections! The pup proudly rocked an “I Voted” sticker as he proudly held his favorite stuffed animal in his mouth. We’re so glad she has Clyde after the loss of her beloved dog Dolly, who sadly passed on July 28.

The short video of Clyde also offered a rare glimpse at Jennifer’s stunning house, which she bought for $21 million in 2011. The modern decor offers a cozy vibe all at the same time, and we have to say — Clyde is one lucky roommate! The Morning Show star offered a look inside her house to Architectural Digest back in 2018, and it looks like she’s kept the same earthy wood and stone vibe. “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential…I’m all about cozy,” Jen revealed to the magazine in an interview at the time.