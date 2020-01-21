Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her $21 Million Bel Air Home: See New Pics Of Her Massive Closet, Amazing Views & More

Was this award show season, or an ongoing segment of ‘MTV Cribs’? Photo after photo of Jennifer Aniston’s lavish property has surfaced throughout Jan. 2020, since Jen decided to document herself get ready for the Golden Globes and SAGs!

We weren’t only looking at Jennifer Aniston’s dresses as her glam team went to work for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards! Before heading off to both January award shows, Jen prepared right in the comfort of her $21 million mansion in Bel Air. While this may be standard protocol for most stars, The Morning Show star actually has an Instagram account now, unlike past award show seasons. This means fans were treated to a steady stream of behind-the-scenes photos, which also doubled as virtual home tours of Jen’s impressive abode!

Fans were given a glimpse of Jen’s ginormous closet, which was cavernous enough to accommodate her Dior Haute Couture gown (the skirt size could’ve rivaled Cinderella’s dress), multiple walls that homed racks upon racks of clothes, and a full-on glam team on the day of the Golden Globes (Jan. 5). Jen stepped outside on her balcony to snap even more photos of her dress, which also revealed her sweeping view of Los Angeles’ ritzy Bel Air neighborhood.

The house tour continued on the day of the SAG Awards (Jan. 19), as Jen posed in her Dior Spring/Summer 1999 gown inside a feminine room outfitted with diamond pattern carpeting, floral curtains and swanky pink chairs. However, this photo was actually posted on the Instagram account for Jen’s stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth. Likewise, another member on the glam team, makeup artist Angela Levin, filmed a video of Jen’s charming front walkway as the actress made her way to the car.

Jen bought her Bel Air home in 2011 shortly after it was renovated by architect Frederick Fisher, according to a 2018 profile on the mansion for Architectural Digest. She used to share the home with her former husband Justin Theroux, but they announced their split in Feb. 2018.