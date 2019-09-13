Jennifer Aniston, 50, Reveals Her Stunning $21 Million Bel Air Mansion While Wearing Jeans & Denim Shirt

Jennifer Aniston is letting fans in on a peek inside her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air estate ahead of her new Apple Plus series ‘The Morning Show.’

While Jennifer Aniston still doesn’t have any social media accounts, thankfully those around her do. Her stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth, shared photos of the stunning 50-year-old inside her $21 million Bel Air estate that she spend two years refurbishing. It’s the same home she shared with former husband Justin Theroux, 48, and while it was featured in an Architectural Digest spread, the new pics are so much more homey and relaxed, with Jen in a denim shirt and jeans.

Jennifer opened up the doors of her home for a Sept. 10 New York Times article about her return to episodic TV with the November premiere of the Apple Plus drama The Morning Show, which she stars in and executive produces alongside pal Reese Witherspoon, 43. In her down time during the photo shoot, Nina and Clare took pics of Jen in relaxing moments feeling so at home.

In one photo Jen is seen smiling and cuddling her grey dog Clyde in her living room, sitting on a long black Mies van der Rohe leather day bed and taking a break from the formal photoshoot as fine art can be seen on the walls. In another she’s sitting outside under a well-trimmed tree in her backyard with one leg crossed and her hands on her hips.

In another photo captioned “Jean Genie,” Jen’s amazing yet casual outfit can be seen in full. She has on a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows and the buttons in the front undone to the middle of her chest. Jen matched with nearly the same color wide leg jeans and a silver buckled western-style belt. Brown suede boots complete her perfect California cool look. She’s seen leaning against a wood wall in the exterior of her home with big leafy green foliage next to her going all the way up to the ceiling.

Jennifer bought the property 2011 for $21 million but spent two years renovating it to her and later Justin’s specifications. She opened up the doors in 2018 to Architectural Digest, saying “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential.” She added about her home, “there’s nowhere else I want to be.”