‘Waka & Tammy’ Preview: Waka Apologizes To Tammy For Ignoring Her Needs — Watch

Tammy Rivera wants to feel loved, and she hasn’t felt that from Waka Flocka Flame lately. Waka pulls out all the stops in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Waka & Tammy’ preview and says she’s sorry for not prioritizing their romance.

Waka Flocka Flame has planned a nice dinner with Tammy Rivera, but she still doesn’t seem pleased in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 29 episode of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. “You seem mad. What did I do?” Waka asks. Tammy replies, “I just wish this didn’t take so long to do.”

There’s just been no romance for so long. Waka apologizes for not making it a priority in their relationship. “I never did this in my life,” Waka says. “I apologize. I don’t even know how to do it. I never watched a movie to do it, I never read a book to do it…” Tammy says he does watch movies, but Waka admits “the romance is sex” in movies. Tammy quips, “No, that’s the only part you pay attention to.”

Waka admits in his confessional, “In my defense, I just didn’t know how to do it. And I didn’t think romance was important. I just thought hanging with you, buying you stuff, giving you great D, a comfortable life, was everything… That’s just 70 percent. The romance is the other 30.”

Waka offers Tammy some cake during their dinner, but it’s actually not cake. It’s a gorgeous diamond bracelet. Waka vows to do more things like this to the point it will feel normal. That’s all Tammy’s wanted.

“I’ve been there for him for 10 years — emotionally, morally, support-wise. Whatever he needed, I’ve been there,” Tammys says. “Over years, that takes a weight on you. That weight is on you as a woman, as a person, as a human. In order for you to continue to be there with someone or for someone, I think I need Waka to assure me he’s going to constantly show me that he’s there and that he loves me and let me know that I am loved and I am appreciated.”

The synopsis for the April 29 episode reads, “Waka goes back to his roots when he brings the family to New York to receive an honorable award. Waka pulls out all the stops for Tammy with a romantic gesture. Tammy and Charlie go to therapy and have a major breakthrough.” Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.