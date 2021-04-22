‘Waka & Tammy’ Preview: Tammy’s Daughter Charlie, 15, Breaks Down In Tears Over Drama

Tammy Rivera finds Charlie crying over dating problems in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Waka & Tammy’ and thinks it may be time for Charlie to figure things out herself.

Tammy Rivera stumbles upon some teenage drama in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 22 episode of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. Charlie’s friend explains what’s going on. According to another girl, Charlie didn’t tell her that she went on a date with a guy. The girl found out because Charlie was on his live. Tammy tries to get to the bottom of the drama.

Tammy knows that Charlie’s beefing with this girl. “Why the f**k are you going to let someone make you cry?” Tammy asks Charlie. Tammy doesn’t care what’s going on, Charlie shouldn’t be crying over this. Tammy admits that she doesn’t have any “patience” for this kind of drama.

“I came to Baltimore to try to get some type of… just a little bit of peace and try to reground myself, and now I found myself in the middle of what Charlie has going on in her drama,” Tammy says in her confessional. “I think this is the hardest part about being a parent because you want to keep your children with you every step of the way and you want to be there for them as much as possible, but I’m realizing that there’s going to come a time where even I might have to let her figure it out. Because if I don’t, I’m going to go crazy.”

As they’re walking out, Tammy tells Charlie, “That’s exactly why I don’t want your ass dealing with nobody.” When Charlie turns around, she’s got tears in her eyes. Tammy says Charlie needs to fix her face because she doesn’t want people thinking she’s all upset over a girl. Charlie begins sobbing in front of her mom.

In a previous episode, Charlie told her stepdad, Waka Flocka Flame, that her girlfriend was going to be her date to her quinceañera. “Charlie is just a huge inspiration,” Waka recently told The Mix. “She’s just the apple of my eye. I thank God I had the opportunity to raise her because it showed me another side of females.” Waka told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during our podcast interview that his bond with Charlie strengthened during the pandemic. “She literally is my life,” Waka said. Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.