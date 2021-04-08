‘Waka & Tammy’ Preview: Tammy Confesses She Needs ‘Space’ From Waka — Watch

Tammy Rivera tells Waka Flocka Flame that she’s ‘mentally not stable’ and hints he may be part of her problems in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Waka and Tammy’ preview.

Waka Flocka Flame knows Tammy Rivera hasn’t been totally herself lately. When he asks her how she’s doing in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 8 episode of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, she simply says, “I’m alright, I guess.” He thinks she just needs to put out her album and says music always balances her out.

“Not right now,” Tammy tells Waka. “It’s not helping me. Music’s not helping me, the house’s not helping me, you not helping me, my family not helping me. Plus, the stalker guy is part of the problem.”

She admits that she feels “detached from a lot of stuff.” Waka asks if she’s having a midlife crisis. “Maybe,” Tammy says. “I don’t know what it is.”

Tammy continues to open up about how she’s feeling right now. “I don’t feel like I’m in that happy space,” she says, before adding, “I just feel like I really do need some space for myself.” Waka thinks that just means she’s going to go on a vacation, but that’s not going to fix things for Tammy. She doesn’t feel like he’s taking her wanting space seriously.

“I’m mentally not stable,” she tells Waka. If she’s not in the right space, then Waka says that he’s not in the right space. “What if you were part of the problem?” Tammy asks. And that’s where the preview ends. That last question is certainly going to catch Waka off guard!

The synopsis for the all-new episode reads: “While searching for her own identity, Tammy’s stress reaches new highs when a stalker returns to her life. Waka must decide between giving her the space she needs or taking matters into his own hands.” Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.