Kathie Lee Gifford, 67, Reveals She’s In A ‘Special Relationship’ Nearly 6 Years After Death Of Husband Frank

Kathie Lee Gifford gushed about how ‘fun and ‘healthy’ her new relationship is after her husband of 29 years, Frank Gifford, passed away in 2015.

“I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good,” Kathie Lee Gifford gushed while appearing on the Today show on April 29. While Kathie didn’t reveal who she is in this new relationship with, the 67-year-old television personality told her former co-hosts, “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up.”

While anchor Savannah Guthrie wanted to know if this meant Kathie had a “new boyfriend,” the former Today host was being super secretive. In fact, she joked that she “probably already” messed up this new romance “just even mentioning it.” But overall, Kathie’s in a good place in her life — which her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame signifies, which is why she was appearing on the Today show! “To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful,” Kathie added.

Kathie was open to sharing more about her new relationship, though. She returned to the Today show’s fourth hour segment to reveal why she’s smitten with her new beau. “I’ve just found somebody that is so much fun to be with. He is challenging to me. He is the smartest person I’ve ever met, but he’s funny,” Kathie told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“And we have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that’s exactly what I need and exactly what I want, you know?,” Kathie continued. “Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today.”

Kathie actually returned to the dating world in 2019; at the time, she went on her first date in 33 years, following the death of her husband Frank Gifford on Aug. 9, 2015. The New York Giants star, who went on later in his life to become a famous sportscaster, died suddenly of “natural causes” inside his Connecticut home at 84 years old on Aug. 9, 2015.

“It was surreal…Because the world has changed so much,” Kathie had said about the first date while appearing on the Today show in Nov. 2019. She added, “But he was a gentleman, so, it was fun.”