Wendy Williams Called Out By Joseline Hernandez For Comparing Her To Other ‘Broads’ In Explosive Fight

‘Love and Hip Hop’ star Joseline Hernandez has slammed Wendy Williams live on her own talk show, claiming she compares her to other women.

Joseline Hernandez didn’t hold back when she appeared on the April 27 episode of Wendy Williams‘ talk show. The former Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition star opened up about season two of Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami, but not before calling out the daytime talk show host. “You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there,” Joseline began. “I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like everytime I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls.”

Wendy attempted to reassure the former reality star, however she interjected, adding, “We feel like you be trying us. We feel like you don’t really be rooting for us, especially with me. Every time I come on your show, you always wanna compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared; I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade, I’ve got my own show, I franchised my own show to another network. I have the number one show in the country.”

As fans of Wendy would know, nobody puts her in the corner, and she swiftly clapped back, “No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended … You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay? You know what Joseline, because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do. But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do as a woman —we’re not gonna even talk about race — just as a woman? I still don’t make that dollar for dollar match that men make, but anyway, Shoe Cam please. Let me see your shoes.”

 

Joseline, who previously appeared on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, is now starring on her own show which airs on the streaming platform Zeus. After the pair’s shady exchange, the “Puerto Rican Princess” got back to promoting the series.