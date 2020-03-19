‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Joseline Hernandez Weeps After Learning She’s Lost Custody Of Her Daughter

‘I feel like my life is falling apart,’ Joseline Hernandez cried during the March 19 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, after learning she lost custody of her daughter.

Joseline Hernandez received devastating news during the March 19 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, when she learned that a judge had ordered her to hand her 3-year-old daughter, Bonnie, over to her ex, Stevie J. It all started when Joseline was sitting in her bedroom with her boyfriend, Ballistic, and they were about to take part in a new challenge at the house. But the news derailed those plans. “It’s being told to me that I have to let my daughter go with her father because my baby daddy is trying to take custody so I feel like my life is just falling apart,” Joseline said in a confessional. “They gave him custody,” she told Ballistic, as she started to cry. “I don’t know what to do!”

Dr. Ish was actually watching the couple as they discovered the news, so when he noticed Joseline’s distress, he immediately rushed to her side. After she let him into her room, they ran into the bathroom together so she wouldn’t be filmed, but as viewers, we could still hear what they were saying, and it seemed evident that Joseline was crying. “That’s my baby!” Joseline said while tearing up. “I don’t know what to do!”

“There is no judge on this planet who wants to take a kid away from a mom who is fit. You are not an unfit mother,” Dr. Ish told her, before adding, “It’s beyond a hard situation and makes you feel like you’re not do you’re job as mom, doesn’t it?” He then advised Joseline to call her daughter to “say goodbye for a little while,” which just made Joseline even more emotional.

Then, when Joseline asked why she had to turn her daughter in, Dr. Ish said, “Because that’s just the way it is for now.”

“I was really afraid to lose my kid,” Joseline later said in a confessional. “‘Cause at the end of the day I gotta keep pushing. I gotta focus, get my shit together.”

