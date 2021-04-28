Kanye West Still Wears His Wedding Band From Kim Kardashian As Divorce Moves Forward

Kanye West either really likes his wedding band as a piece of jewelry or is holding out hope for a reconciliation with Kim Kardashian. He’s still wearing the ring in a brand new photo.

While Kim Kardashian, 40, stopped wearing her wedding band from Kanye West in advance of her filing for divorce on Feb. 19, 2021, the rapper is still wearing his over two months later. He stopped by DJ Khaled‘s Beverly Hills pad to give a listen to the 45-year-old hype master’s new album due out on Apr. 30. In an Instagram photo shared by Khaled, a smiling Kanye has his hands raised in the air — clearly moved by the music — and his wedding band is prominently displayed on his left ring finger. You can see the photo here.

It’s not an old photo either, as Khaled made sure to tell folks that Kanye had just popped by his place this week unannounced to hear his new LP. He wrote in the caption of the black and white Apr. 28 Instagram photo, TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY! I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING! HE HAD @chefmelissazuniga make him SOME EGGS WITH KETCHUP AND VEGAN BACON.” Yeezy is apparently still eating a plant based diet that Kim turned him onto even after their split.

The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker continued, “And we listened to #KHALEDKHALED. You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT. #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH! Bless up.” Kayne did appear truly moved by what he was listening to, as the look on his face showed him with his eyes closed and an emotional expression on his face.

In the over two months since Kim filed for divorce, Kanye, 43, has been photographed with his wedding ring still on his hand on several occasions, with the most recent being on Mar. 4. Though he seems to be holding onto the symbol of his marriage to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Ye’s made it difficult for her to directly contact him.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,’” a source told Page Six in a March 10 report. “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them,” the source said, adding that the two are very much co-parenting during this time. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.” The couple are parents to four young children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, almost 2.