Watch

VP Kamala Harris & Nancy Pelosi Elbow Bump As They Make History Sitting Behind Biden At Congress — Watch

Kamala Harris Nancy Pelosi
Shutterstock
United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. 24 Jun 2020 Pictured: United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. Photo credit: Stefani Reynolds - CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683531_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak during a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gets his face mask from the podium before his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Attorney Douglas Emhoff, left, and California Attorney General Kamala Harris arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Political News Editor

Tonight, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi make history as the first two women to sit behind a president during a congressional speech. They celebrated with an elbow bump.

“Madam Speaker. Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time,” President Joe Biden began his first speech to Congress, to cheers. Before the historic April 28 event began, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grasped hands and elbow bumped before settling down at the dais behind the president. It’s the first time that two women have ever taken those seats at the same time.

This is Biden’s speech to Congress, but all eyes will be on Harris and Pelosi. Harris, the first female vice president in United States history, shared a sweet moment with the only female Speaker of the House in United States history. Pelosi also gave Harris a standing ovation when she was recognized as “Madame Vice President.” Viewers at home raved over the triumphant pairing in pastel suits as they watched the moment unfold.

“Kamala and Nancy running the world helps me sleep at night. Let’s hear it for competent, ambitious Bay Area women!” one Twitter user wrote, praising the California-based politicians. “Young girls everywhere are learning if Kamala and Nancy can do what they dream, they can too!” another person tweeted.

Kamala Harris Nancy Pelosi
VP Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi stand at the dais in Congress, 4/28/21 (Shutterstock)

Biden’s speech was not a State of the Union (those begin during the president’s second year in office), but an address to a joint session of Congress about where he’s at so far in his presidency. The turnout was smaller than a normal SOTU due to the pandemic — the House is in recess, many senators are still working from home, and no guests were allowed. Along with Harris and Pelosi, Biden also acknowledged his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.