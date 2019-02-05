Nancy Pelosi’s Hilarious Facial Expressions At SOTU Go Viral: ‘She’s The Queen Of Sass’

Note to self: don’t piss off Nancy Pelosi. Twitter couldn’t get enough of the faces the House Speaker was pulling behind Donald Trump’s back during the State of the Union. See all of the hilarious tweets about her here!

She didn’t wear her sunglasses this time, but Nancy Pelosi is still the reigning shade queen. Viewers at home were cracking up at the House Speaker’s bemused facial expressions as she sat behind President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address. It’s no secret that Pelosi didn’t want this address to happen — she wanted to wait until the shutdown was truly and officially over — and she made that apparent during the February 5 speech. People were delighted by Pelosi’s subtle shade and digs when she just could no longer control her facial expressions during Trump’s rambling address. Especially when Trump slammed “partisan investigations,” said he wanted more immigrants to come to the United States, and bragged about the number of women in Congress.

Maybe the best part was when she started shuffling papers at her desk instead of paying attention. Obviously, Twitter needed to find out what she was reading. In all seriousness it was likely a transcript of Trump’s address. Some theories: she got an advanced copy of Robert Mueller‘s report, she was gazing longingly at a picture of Barack Obama, or, as comedian Hari Kondabolu put it, she was “reading a menu where she hates every single dish.”

She spent a lot of time biting her lip as if she were physically stopping herself from saying anything. Or, you know, screaming “WHAT?” A truly beautiful moment, which you can watch below, was the way that Pelosi welcomed Trump into the Capitol with the most condescending applause these two eyes have ever witnessed. As one person on Twitter put it, she’s “the pettiness I aspire to live out in 2019.” Hard same. “Like a boss tonight. Nancy Pelosi rocking the I don’t give a fu**k attitude. Take the power back,” wrote another voter. “Nancy Pelosi is doing a good job of keeping the vomit down,” an admiring fan tweeted. The overarching theme of the night: Nancy Pelosi was the best part of the State of the Union.

Nancy Pelosi has an advance copy of the Mueller report 👇 #SOTU #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/Eaoc56ep4n — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 6, 2019

Pelosi also made a statement with her outfit. Like dozens of other congresswomen, she wore head to toe white for the State of the Union. It’s been 100 years since women got the right to vote, so these women wore the color of the suffragettes to show their support of women across the country.