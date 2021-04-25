Lil’ Kim Dances With Her Mini Me Daughter Royal Reign, 6, On Stage To ‘Ladies Night’

Lil’ Kim’s adorable daughter Royal Reign wowed the crowd at the Florida AIDS Walk when she busted some impressive moves alongside her mom during an epic performance.

Lil’ Kim, 46, proved talent runs in the family when she brought her six-year-old daughter Royal Reign up on stage on Apr. 24. The rapper was performing at the Florida AIDS Walk event when her adorable mini-me joined her to dance and sing to her 1996 hit song “Not Tonight (Ladies Night remix).” She wore a cute light pink dress, white framed sunglasses, and a big white bow in her hair during the epic moment and followed the lead of her popular mom while shaking her hips, moving her arms, and more.

Kim, who also looked great while wearing a light blue long-sleeved crop top and neon pink pants, looked like a proud parent as she belted out the lyrics to her catchy song and kept looking over at the tot with a big smile. She also encouraged the audience to cheer when she was done and they didn’t hold back with showing their love. Once a video of the memorable performance made its way across the internet, many social media users couldn’t help but gush over little Royal Reign.

“This is mad cute,” one user wrote while another wrote, “She do it just like her mama too 😂.” A third enthused, “Queen Bee baby!” and a fourth said, “Amazing. She inherited mommy’s dancing skills. 🖤💃🏽.”

Royal Reign’s latest appearance with her mom isn’t the first time she’s made headlines for her cuteness. The little girl, whose father is Kim’s ex Mr. Papers (real name Jeremy Neil), got attention on Instagram when Kim shared sweet pics and videos of her celebrating her sixth birthday with her parents in June. The excited birthday girl looked like a princess in a pink dress with a tulle skirt made up of cotton candy colors in the post and even got to walk with a white pony!

“This day was as perfect as this picture. It was a beautiful paradise for me and my family and her Dad mr_papers set it all up by himself!!! 😻,” Kim wrote in the caption for the post. “She was soooo happy! We all had one of the best times of our lives that we will never forget. There was so much laughter, love, and happiness. 😻😻 We Love U Daddy !! 💋😘😘😘🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️U Did Amazing !!”

“God is filled with many blessings 🙏🏽 P.S .Thank u @brundenlong for Royal’s beautiful dress she insisted on wearing it, although I wanted her to wear it so bad but I wanted it to be her choice 😂🙏🏽❤️.” she added.