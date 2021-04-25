See Pics

Kylie Jenner Rocks A Barely-There Bodysuit With Giant Cutouts While Out In Beverly Hills — See Pics

kylie
BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner flaunts her curvy physique while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills. Kylie is a true trendsetter as she flawlessly pairs a beige middle cutout bodysuit with white stacked jeans and white heels. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner steps out wearing a stunning yellow dress with white boots and white handbag for a Sushi dinner at Nobu in West Hollywood, CA. 22 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA748702_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner Makes A Stunning Arrival to Justin Bieber Party at The Nice Guy. 25 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742320_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kylie Jenner has stunned in a monochromatic ‘fit, including a nude bodysuit and white pants, when she stepped out for a night on the town.

All eyes were on Kylie Jenner, 23, when she headed to dinner in Beverly Hills on April 24. The cosmetics boss rocked a beige bodysuit with some major cutouts at her waist and chest, putting her toned and tanned abs on full display. She paired the off-the-shoulder top with form-fitting white jeans and matching white pumps, as she brushed her long, raven tresses to one side. Of course, she accessorized with sparkling drop earrings and an assortment of glittering rings, while carrying a beige shoulder bag and stunning in an earth toned makeup look.

kylie

Earlier in the night, Kylie posted a series of clips to her Instagram Story, showcasing the peekaboo style top as she walked towards the mirror and gave fans a close up look at her makeup. The reality star held a pair of sunglasses in her hand, while music could be heard blasting in background. It came just one day after the mom-of-one posted a behind-the-scenes look at her family filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ hotly anticipated farewell reunion special.

In the IG story video, Kylie got into her black Rolls Royce, which is estimated to cost a cool $300,000. She wore a grey sweatshirt and slicked her long locks back, as she opened one of the car doors and sat inside the pink interior. “THATS A WRAP,” she wrote over the video. Andy Cohen, 52, who is set to host the reunion special, also gave his followers a peek of some of the family members, including Kim Kardashian, 40, getting prepped. He promised that nothing was “off limits” during the special, which is called Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The Final Curtain, and wrote “INCREDIBLE DAY!” over the clip. We can’t wait!

kylie jenner

The youngest of the KarJenner clan also recently shared a new Instagram “photo dump”. She posted a series of pics and videos when she took to the social media app on April 22, including one pic which showed her posing with big sis Kendall Jenner, 25, and fellow model Hailey Baldwin, 24. The trio snuggled up together in what appeared to be a living room, with Kylie opting for a pair of leather pants and a white crop top. Stunning!