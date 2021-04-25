Kylie Jenner Rocks A Barely-There Bodysuit With Giant Cutouts While Out In Beverly Hills — See Pics

Kylie Jenner has stunned in a monochromatic ‘fit, including a nude bodysuit and white pants, when she stepped out for a night on the town.

All eyes were on Kylie Jenner, 23, when she headed to dinner in Beverly Hills on April 24. The cosmetics boss rocked a beige bodysuit with some major cutouts at her waist and chest, putting her toned and tanned abs on full display. She paired the off-the-shoulder top with form-fitting white jeans and matching white pumps, as she brushed her long, raven tresses to one side. Of course, she accessorized with sparkling drop earrings and an assortment of glittering rings, while carrying a beige shoulder bag and stunning in an earth toned makeup look.

Earlier in the night, Kylie posted a series of clips to her Instagram Story, showcasing the peekaboo style top as she walked towards the mirror and gave fans a close up look at her makeup. The reality star held a pair of sunglasses in her hand, while music could be heard blasting in background. It came just one day after the mom-of-one posted a behind-the-scenes look at her family filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ hotly anticipated farewell reunion special.

In the IG story video, Kylie got into her black Rolls Royce, which is estimated to cost a cool $300,000. She wore a grey sweatshirt and slicked her long locks back, as she opened one of the car doors and sat inside the pink interior. “THATS A WRAP,” she wrote over the video. Andy Cohen, 52, who is set to host the reunion special, also gave his followers a peek of some of the family members, including Kim Kardashian, 40, getting prepped. He promised that nothing was “off limits” during the special, which is called Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The Final Curtain, and wrote “INCREDIBLE DAY!” over the clip. We can’t wait!

The youngest of the KarJenner clan also recently shared a new Instagram “photo dump”. She posted a series of pics and videos when she took to the social media app on April 22, including one pic which showed her posing with big sis Kendall Jenner, 25, and fellow model Hailey Baldwin, 24. The trio snuggled up together in what appeared to be a living room, with Kylie opting for a pair of leather pants and a white crop top. Stunning!