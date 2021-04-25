Britney Spears Rocks Tight Blue Mini Dress For Sexy Date Night With BF Sam Asghari — See Pics

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to share a series of eye-catching photos of his date night with Britney Spears while also revealing he’s ‘vaccinated.’

Britney Spears, 39, was a gorgeous sight to see during her latest date night with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27. The singer could be seen posing in a series of Instagram photos the hunk posted on Apr. 25 and she wore a figure-flattering dark blue mini dress. She also wore matching heels, a necklace, and sunglasses as her long blonde locks were down and wavy.

Sam also looked incredible in a black suit and white tie in the snapshots. In one pic, he revealed the red interior of his blazer by happily posing while holding it open. The lovebirds also took a photo with an adorable baby that was also dressed up. It’s unclear where they were, but from the stylish attire, it definitely seemed like an important event of some kind.

“🦁🦁 about last night #vaccinated #thankyouscience,” Sam captioned the post before receiving a lot of comments on it. “Y’all look AMAZING 😍 so glad to see britney have fun, thank you for sharing with us ❤️,” one follower wrote while another called them a “beautiful couple.” A third asked, “Imagine if Britney shows up at your wedding!! What would you do?!” and a fourth simply but effectively said, “Oh my God.”

Britney and Sam’s latest outing comes after she made headlines for dancing in sheer black catsuit in a social media video on Apr. 19. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner was busting her moves to Blackpink‘s “How You Like That” in the clip and let her long hair flow as she also showed off black heels to top off the epic look. “I found my lace and leather catsuit this time….I’ve never worn it out anywhere cause well….where could I wear it but it’s fun to hang out in,” she wrote in the caption for the video.

When Britney’s not inspiring with her fashion, she’s doing so with her honesty. In a Mar. 30 post that showed her spinning around to Aerosmith‘s “Crazy” she added a caption that revealed she “cried for two weeks” because of the “light” the recent the documentary Framing Britney Spears put her in. “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!!” part of her message exclaimed. She also added that dancing brings her “joy” when she’s feeling “embarrassed by the media.”