BLACKPINK: 5 Things To Know About The South Korean Girl Group Performing At Coachella

Right after the full lineup for Coachella 2019 was announced on Jan. 2, hundreds of thousands of tweets about BLACKPINK erupted! Here’s what you need to know about the first K-pop girl group to ever perform at the festival.

Not even an hour after Coachella released the full lineup for its 2019 festival, over 444,000 tweets blew up about one of the performers on the list: BLACKPINK. It’s a historic move, as this will be the first ever K-Pop girl group to perform at the music festival in Indio, California (the first K-Pop group in general was Epik High in 2016). Here’s everything you need to know about the group (also stylized as BLΛƆKPIИK) causing such a commotion on Twitter!

1. BLACKPINK is made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The quartet just made its debut over two years ago in Aug. 2016, through YG Entertainment. They’re a unique mix, as members Jennie and Lisa can also rap, while Jennie and Rosé are fluent in English!

2. BLACKPINK broke a record in 2018. The group’s single, “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” opened at the No. 55 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 in June 2018, marking it as “the highest-charting hit ever by a K-Pop girl group,” according to the music outlet. A Korean girl group hadn’t appeared on the chart in nearly 10 years! The song also made another list — the New York Times’ “65 Best Songs of 2018.”

3. The quartet also earned an honorable title in 2018. In addition to “DDU-DU DDU-DU” breaking a “highest-charting hit” record, BLACKPINK itself became the “highest-charting female K-Pop act ever” on Billboard’s Hot 100 and 200 charts. That’s because the group’s debut album, “Square Up,” opened at No. 40 on Billboard’s 200 chart!

3. As expected, the K-Pop group has a crazy following. BLACKPINK boasts 14.4 million followers on Instagram, and 1.4 million on Twitter.

5. Dua Lipa partnered with BLACKPINK for a track. The resulting collab, “Kiss and Make Up,” released in Oct. 2018, and made its way onto the Official UK Top 40 chart. BLACKPINK became the first ever K-Pop group to get on the list!