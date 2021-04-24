DMX’s Memorial: See Photos Of The Rapper’s Kids & More Honoring His Life

Family members and close friends of the late rapper DMX have gathered to celebrate his life, just a few weeks after he suffered a heart attack.

Legendary rapper DMX is set to be remembered in a touching memorial, attended by his family and close friends. The New York native, who grew up in Yonkers, will be memorialized as a loving father and incredible visionary in the music industry at the April 24 memorial, held at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The service comes just a few weeks after the legendary rapper died on April 9 at the age of 50.

His fiance Desiree Lindstrom paid tribute to her longtime partner in an Instagram Post with their son, Exodus. “Today is very hard for me and my family…but one thing that is keeping me going is knowing that my son and I just gained an amazing angel, my fiancé and Exodus father…Earl Simmons..! I will forever love you and you will always be in my heart,” she captioned the photo, which showed her in a red pant suit while her son wore a white button down and red pants.

DMX’s ex girlfriend Yadira Borrego also shared a photo in a pair of bright red pants, as she prepared for the afternoon memorial. Meanwhile, DMX’s casket travelled from Yonkers to the Barclay’s Center, arriving at the venue around 2pm. It was led by hundreds of motorcycles, while his bright red coffin was placed on top of a monster truck, which was adorned with the phrase, “Long Live DMX.”

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

The hitmaker suffered a heart attack at his New York home around 11pm on April 1, and was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, NY, where he was put in critical care. The beloved rapper passed just one week later. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” a rep for the musician said in a statement. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

DMX taking his last ride through NYC pic.twitter.com/wIqrApTqDq — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 24, 2021

When the sad news was announced, many of DMX’s colleagues, friends, and collaborators, like Missy Elliott and T.I., paid tribute to the “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” artist with heartfelt tributes on social media. Tameka “Tiny” Harris wrote, “Damn!! This is the saddest news @dmx touched the hearts of the world with his music. I’m am so happy we got to see him & spend hours with him about a month ago at our house,” the Xscape singer captioned a pic of them together, meanwhile Sean Paul posted a photo of DMX performing on Instagram and wrote, “R.I.P BIG G. TNX U 4 ALL U HAVE GIVEN US. CONDOLENCES 2 UR FAM FRENZ AN FANZ. U ARE MISSED.”