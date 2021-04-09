T.I., Method Man & More Celebs Mourn DMX After His Tragic Death At 50

As news broke of DMX’s untimely death, his collaborators and friends in the music industry mourned the late rapper with beautiful tributes on social media.

The music world is in mourning after rap legend DMX died on April 9. DMX was just 50 years old when he passed, after suffering from a heart attack seven days earlier. DMX’s colleagues, friends, and collaborators, like T.I., paid tribute to the “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” artist in the wake of the tragedy with beautiful and heartfelt posts on social media.

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

Tip took to Twitter to post a loving message, along with a clip from one of DMX’s music videos. “Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today #RIPDMX,” he wrote, including the white dove emoji, a symbol of peace. In 2019, T.I. actually named DMX as one of his 50 greatest rappers of all time on The Brew Podcast. His wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, also sent her love after learning of DMX’s passing.

The Xscape singer posted a group photo featuring DMX and T.I. to Instagram and wrote, “Damn!! This is the saddest news @dmx touched the hearts of the world with his music. I’m am so happy we got to see him & spend hours with him about a month ago at our house. My good friend @tarathomasagency told me he wanted to come by & see Tip & we made it happen. True HipHop Royalty.. his legacy will live for a lifetime. Thank you King for Blessing us with your gift!!”

Rapper Eve also opened up about her Ruff Ryders collaborator and dear friend on Instagram. She shared a beautiful photo of DMX onstage (see the photo here) and wrote a lengthy message to accompany it: “#mydog I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you.

“You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of Humour, talent, wisdom and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL.” She ended with “RIP DMX” and the white peace dove emoji, just like DMX.

The tributes kept pouring in. Sean Paul posted a photo of DMX performing on Instagram and wrote, “R.I.P BIG G. TNX U 4 ALL U HAVE GIVEN US. CONDOLENCES 2 UR FAM FRENZ AN FANZ. U ARE MISSED.” And so did Method Man, sharing a sweet personal photo of himself and DMX goofing off together.