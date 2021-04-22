Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo & More Stars Celebrate Earth Day In Bikinis – Pics

The stars showed their love for the planet with some gorgeous photos on Earth Day! See some of their sizzling bikini shots here.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Elizabeth Hurley and TK took to social media to mark Earth Day! April 22 marked the 52nd year of the day, which started back in 1970 as a show of support for environmental protection, global warming and more. Earth Day is of particular importance this year as the world slowly comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic, deadly hurricanes, wildfires and more. See photos of celebrities who celebrated with gorgeous scenery and bikini pics right here!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 25, loves her horses. The model posted a stunning scenic video — most likely taken in Wyoming — of her walking alongside her horse in an open green field. She also included two sexy bikini shots from a picturesque beach and a past getaway to Utah. “i love her,” Kendall captioned the multi-photo post.

Kelsea Ballereni

Kelsea Ballereni, 27, gave us all the wanderlust vibes with her stunning photo! The singer sported a bright orange bikini as she posed in a lagoon filled with turquoise blue waster. “i’ve seen more of your shores than ever imagined/red and gold sunsets persuasive of magic/birds-eyed Grand canyons and dove waterfalls/wandered through woodlands, wild oaks rising tall,” she wrote in a poem posted alongside the photo. “I hope we treat you better/give the love that you deserve,” she added, urging her followers to “start to return the favor” for “mother, Mother Earth.”

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo, 32, showed her love for the planet on Earth Day! The supermodel snuggled up to to husband Adam Levine, 42, as they took in a stunning beach sunset in the first photo from her round-up. “Earth day, take care of your mother,” she wrote, including green heart and earth emojis. In one of the snaps, she made a cheeky reference to her rumored Leonardo DiCaprio. “This planet is getting hotter than young Leonardo DiCaprio,” a sign held by an unidentified woman read. In another throwback, she also embraced her baby bump!

Maren Morris

Maren Morris, 31, is the cutest! The new mom absolutely slayed in an orange bikini by Jacquemus for her Earth Day post. She accessorized with an orange body chain and sunglasses as she posed in an outdoor hut on a tropical getaway. “Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere,” she wrote in her caption.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, enjoyed a low key moment in her Earth Day post. The Goop founder went for a relaxing paddle board ride on a river surrounded by lush green trees. While she didn’t share an exact location, the spot looked absolutely idyllic. “Always trying to get as close to Mother Nature as possible. #earthday,” she captioned the April 22 image, which included her in chocolate brown bikini.

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, 46, is an absolute tree hugger! The former Chelsea Lately host shared a hilariously racy pic as she went for an dip in a pool or the ocean. Sporting a black bikini, Chelsea flipped her top off and cheekily covered herself with Earth emojis. “Happy #EarthDay, everyone. I love mother earth and so do my buoys,” she joked in the caption.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice, 28, loves the planet! The former Victorious star glowed as she posed outside on a sunny day next to a tree. In another, she looked incredible as she stretched out on the beach in a black bikini. “Happy #earthday !! I love this planet and all the unique creatures that inhabit it. So lucky I get to call this beautiful place my home!” she gushed in the caption. “Here’s to many more adventures to come! (alsooo many of these pics were taken in South Africa which is now one of my favorite places in the world!! Please visit if you ever get the chance. Beautiful place, beautiful people),” she also penned.