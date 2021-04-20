Halle Berry Shares The Amazing Beauty Secrets She Learned While In Quarantine — Watch

Stunning Halle Berry learned some amazing self care tricks during lockdown — including a homemade deep cleanse mask and now she’s sharing the tips with fans.

When salons and spas were closed down during the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine, it forced many celebs to get creative with their beauty routines from home. Halle Berry was one of those stars who learned how to give herself pedicures and deep cleanses from the comfort of her house. The 54-year-old still has absolutely flawless skin, and is sharing how she kept it that way in lockdown

Halle says she’s now a “pro” at home self care, telling PEOPLE magazine, “I’m giving myself more pedicures and facials and concocting things. If I’m doing a deep cleanse on my skin, [I’ll apply] a homemade mask made of yogurt, honey and lemon for vitamin C. I’m really having fun.”

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star even got her daughter Nahla Berry Aubrey involved in home skin care. “It’s really been fun doing it with my daughter. She just turned 13, so she’s learning about all these products. But, I love teaching her about what I consider real beauty, which is taking care of your natural skin. It’s not about covering your natural face with goo gobs of makeup. It’s not about hiding who you are, but really learning how to have the confidence to put your real self forward,” she told the publication.

Halle also now has a suggestion for fans as to how to get rid of unwanted facial hair at home, as she became a collaborative partner of the device brand Finishing Touch Flawless. The at-home beauty product helps remove lip, chin and cheek hair, as well as peach fuzz.

“I went [the brand’s] headquarters to learn about the products, and the minute I saw them on the table, I went to touch them. It was something about the color and the shape of them — they look so sexy. And, they make you feel good about hair removal,” Halle exclaimed. She’s also using their home spinning spa brushes. “I’m all about the Flawless Cleanse and Flawless Cleanse Spa products, which are the newer [ones]. I’m experimenting with them on a daily basis,” she revealed.

Halle had previously shared her four step home skincare routine via Instagram during lockdown, devoting her usual IG Friday Fitness video to it on Mar. 20, 2020, declaring “self-care is an absolute essential right now.” She showed off how she started off with a gentle rehydrating cleanser she applies in the morning and at night. Step two was after rinsing off the cleanser, Halle exfoliated using a scrub to get rid of dead skin.

Step three involved putting on a hydrating mask for 15 minutes before rinsing it off, then the final step was applying a good moisturizer to the face and neck. “If your skin looks good, everything else looks good. So I’ve always believed you got to start with the skin,” she told Instagram fans. With the video tutorial above, there’s no reason not to give Halle’s skin care routine a try!