Halle Berry, 54, Goes Makeup-Free & Reveals Her ‘Ultimate’ Skincare Secret — Watch
The sight of Halle Berry’s natural face left Instagram fans in awe! Luckily, the ‘John Wick’ actress demonstrated the products she uses to achieve ‘dewy, glowy skin’ without the aid of highlighter.
What is Halle Berry’s secret, you ask, to looking like she hasn’t aged a day since Catwoman arrived in theaters in 2004? The answer isn’t the anti-aging product in the movie, but rather her “ultimate skincare secret”: Olga Lorencin, a renown esthetician. Halle abides by Olga’s No. 1 skincare rule — “You need to exfoliate your skin before you hydrate it or do anything else” — which the esthetician shared in a duet video to launch Halle’s “Respin Your Skin” series on Aug. 23 (rē•spin is Halle’s new digital health and wellness community).
This is an EXTRA special #SelfCareSunday, you know why? Because I’m finally introducing you to my ultimate skincare secret. Her name is @Olgalorencinskincare, and today? We’ll be showing a facial you can DIY with one of her at-home kits! During COVID I haven’t seen her in forever so I’m VERY excited. 😂 I definitely stand by the investment of Olga’s at home kits, BUT if you’re looking for a more affordable option? Olga loves a simple at-home recipe – 𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒: 1 tsp Full-Fat Greek Yogurt (vegan option = coconut yogurt) 1 tsp Honey For Dry Skin – add a slice of avocado + a few drops of avocado oil For Acneic Skin – add a bit of powdered charcoal. Option – add a few drops of Chlorophyll to fight breakouts and reduce inflammation 𝐃𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒: 1. Mix ingredients together into a bowl 2. Massage into clean skin (face AND neck) 3. Leave on for 15-20 minute Note: for best results, relax in the bath or in a steamy shower for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off. This mask is rich in probiotics, which are very helpful with skin balancing and congestion. The honey is a natural humectant – it attracts water from the air to your skin. Enjoy and happy Sunday!! ☀️
Halle introduced two kits from Olga’s skincare line: “Deep Detox Facial in a Box” and “Ageless Facial in a Box.” The first box, which Halle started with, “treats congestion” and is “good for evening your tone,” Olga explained. The second box is “something you can do at home almost every three to four days to get really plumpy and dewy, glowy skin,” Olga said. Halle also confirmed that she uses the kit every three to four days!
Olga instructed viewers to layer moisturizer or serum on your face after applying the mask (Olga prefers a serum). If you’re looking for a more “affordable” mask, since the aforementioned kits each cost $98, Halle provided a recipe for a DIY mask that relies on two kitchen staples: greek yogurt and honey. For dry skin, Halle suggested adding “a slice of avocado + a few drops of avocado oil,” and for acne-prone skin, Halle advising adding “a bit of powdered charcoal.” As an added option, Halle suggesting including a “few drops of Chlorophyll to fight breakouts and reduce inflammation.”
Whatever you decide to do, Halle stressed not to overwhelm yourself with a complicated regimen. “Have a simple routine that actually works, and do your specialty things on the weekends,” the Oscar-winning actress said during the video.
It’s amazing to see Halle rocking such radiant skin after celebrating her 54th birthday on Aug. 14. The actress looked just as ageless in an Instagram video that she posted on her birthday, which showed Halle strutting down the beach in a strappy black bikini. Halle’s not only a skincare champion, but a fitness queen as well, you see — her claim to fame on Instagram is her weekly “#FitnessFriday” series! It’s no wonder Halle looks like she has stumbled upon the Fountain of Youth (when she’s really just exfoliating and exercising).