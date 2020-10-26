See Pic
Hollywood Life

Halle Berry Goes Makeup Free At 54 In New Selfie As She Prepares To Return To Filming ‘Moonfall’

Halle Berry
AP
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hangs out with her friends without a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Sofia was spotted again without boyfriend Scott Disick amid reports that the couple is "on a break'' following Scott's recent rehab stint. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order.Pictured: Farrah AbrahamBACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 12:30 PM EDT on April 3, 2020** **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** A fresh faced Selena Gomez makes a visit to the doctor's office today and looks a bit under the weather. Selena was accompanied by a girlfriend wearing one lone latex glove, perhaps for any doors or handles they needed to open. The young singer wore a tank top with no bra and comfy joggers for her visit today. Hopefully Selena is doing alright and this is just a routine visit. *Shot on April 1, 2020* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Halle Berry treated fans to a stunning selfie on Instagram while getting ready for a day of filming, and went totally makeup-free.

Halle Berry‘s officially done quarantining, but that doesn’t mean she’s going full glam just yet. The Academy Award-winning actress, 54, posted a stunning selfie to Instagram on October 25 while revealing to her fans that she was getting ready to resume filming on her upcoming blockbuster, Moonfall. And she wasn’t wearing a stitch of makeup while making her announcement.

It’s Halle Berry, so obviously she looks breathtaking no matter what she’s wearing or how little makeup she decides to put on. In her latest photo, Halle has a little bit of bedhead, unpolished nails, and lightly filled-in eyebrows. It doesn’t appear that she’s wearing any other beauty products, aside from maybe some great moisturizer. She’s wearing a chunky sweater while curled up on what appears to be her couch at home before heading out for the big day.

She captioned the post, “Officially out of #Quarantine – ready to get to work! #Moonfall here I come!!” Little is known about the Roland Emmerich-directed Moonfall yet, save for the log line: “A space crew travels to the moon after it’s struck by an asteroid and is sent on a collision course with Earth.” The film co-stars Stanley Tucci, Patrick Wilson, and Looking for Alaska star Charlie Plummer.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry sizzles in leather on the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiere carpet, 5/19/20 (AP)

She may not have been filming, but Halle was still quite busy while quarantining. After posting multiple cryptic Instagram posts that hinted she was spending time with a man, Halle revealed that she was dating “Seconds of Pleasure” singer Van Hunt. Halle and Van, 50, are so close now that they even rock matching protective face masks.