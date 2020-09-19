In her digital series ‘PHIT Talks’ with trainer Peter Lee Thomas, Halle Berry broke down her go-to Keto breakfast including eggs, avocado & more.

Halle Berry, 54, looks absolutely incredible — and she credits diet and fitness for her impeccable figure. The star has previously talked about being on the Keto diet — which is low in carbs but high in fat — and explained what her “dream” Keto breakfast is with trainer Peter Lee Thomas. “I think we have the same Keto breakfast: I like egg whites, avocados…I’ll cook the eggs in avocado oil. I also like to have some tomato in mine. Just sliced tomato,” the Oscar winner explained.

The Swordfish actress glowed in the makeup-free video, keeping her highlighted hair back into a ponytail. Peter also chimed in with his own morning meal, which includes indulging in cheese from New Zealand. “Sometimes I do turkey bacon, and I’ll cook the eggs and avocado,” he explained in the video, which is part of Halle’s #PHITTalks series. “I cook the eggs with coconut oil. A nice omelette is another… get some good New Zealand cheese on there and sprinkle some nice pumpkin seeds on top,” he added.

Bone broth is another go-to for Halle for the “collagen” and weight loss benefits, she confessed. Peter added, “We love having bone broth not only for weight loss, but also for fasting benefits. It helps a lot of people…You get a big dose of collagen in it too.” Halle’s go-to? “I love Dr. Axe’s ancient bone broth…I often have it around,” she revealed, noting that she likes to keep it “in a pot” to enjoy the “miracle juice” any time of day.

Being starving isn’t part of Halle’s philosophy, though. “Go ahead and eat! Be mindful about what you put in your mouth. Make it healthy and nutritious,” she reminded her 6.5 million followers. Peter also suggested those trying to stay in shape can still enjoy great food, like a “nice salmon” with cauliflower rice. Halle added, “Sometimes I’ll have two meals, especially when I’m really training and working out…so I’ll have a protein and a vegetable.”

The pair also warned viewers to make sure to consult with their doctor about what diets are best for them. “You have to consult your doctor about how you handle your cholesterol, because everyone is different. My body makeup is such that consuming healthy fats doesn’t affect my cholesterol levels at all. And that’s just how my body works, and I’m good with the Keto lifestyle,” she said. “Happy Fitness Friday! #PHITTalks is finally back, and @peterleethomas and I are answering all your diet & nutrition questions. Enjoy!!,” Halle captioned the video.