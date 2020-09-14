See Pic
Halle Berry, 54, Rocks Daisy Dukes & Shirt Urging For The Arrest Of Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor

Halle Berry is demanding for the arrest of the cops who killed Breonna Taylor, 26, in March. The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with Breonna’s face on it, along with a powerful message on Sept. 13.

Halle Berry‘s latest Instagram post is a powerful one. The Bruised actress, 54, shared a photo of herself in a t-shirt demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old Black medical worker was shot and killed inside her Louisville apartment by police officers who forcefully entered the residence on March 13, after obtaining a “no-knock” search warrant during an investigation.

“It has been 6 months since first-responder #BreonnaTaylor was murdered in her home, asleep in her bed,” Halle wrote in the caption of her post. “She still deserves justice – we have not forgotten, and we will not forget. Let’s keep speaking out…until our voices are heard!” 

In the outdoor photo, a barefoot Halle can be seen wearing a t-shirt with the message: “ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR.” She shared a second photo of her backside while walking up a set of stairs to show the back of her shirt — an image of Breonna’s face with the viral hashtag and call to action: “SAY HER NAME.” In addition to her post, Halle also shared the photo to her Instagram Stories with the graphic “Black Lives Matter.” She’s pictured wearing a hat and cutoff denim shorts.

Breonna Taylor mural in Maryland
This 7,000-square-foot portrait of Breonna Taylor was painted on a basketball court in a historically Black neighborhood of Annapolis, Maryland in July of 2020. (Photo credit: AP)

Breonna was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — all of whom have yet to be charged in her death. Only one officer, Hankison, has been fired. The three officers obtained a “no-knock” search warrant during an investigation into two men they believed were selling drugs out of a home far from Breonna’s residence. A judge signed off on the search warrant because authorities believed the men were using Breonna’s home address to receive packages.

Breonna’s killing, along with the death of George Floyd in May, have received national attention and sparked the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Breonna has also been featured on the covers of O (the Oprah Magazine) and Vanity Fair, following her death. Many athletes including, LeBron James and Naomi Osaka, have used their platforms to demand justice in the death of both Breonna and George, among other Black individuals who were victims of police brutality and social injustice.