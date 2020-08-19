Watch
Hollywood Life

LeBron James Urges That Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Be Arrested: ‘There’s Been No Justice’ 

lebron james
AP Images
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Madison Beer crouches down on the front lines of today's Black Lives Matter protest and peacefully protest with the National Guard behind her. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne get a bit close as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest outside of District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office on the 7th anniversary of the Black Lives Matter Protest in Los Angeles, California USA Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Cara Delevingne Ref: SPL5177187 150720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber are spotted hanging out at the Black Lives Matters Protest at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Cara Delevingne,Kaia Gerber Ref: SPL5177184 150720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez protest for Black Lives Matter on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, JLo, A-Rod BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

During an NBA post-game press conference on Aug. 18, LeBron James showed major support for Breonna Taylor with his wardrobe AND interview

LeBron James will not give up in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African-American woman who was fatally shot by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13. Five months later, the cops still have not been arrested, and like so many others, LeBron is publicly calling for them to be. On Aug. 18, he made a major statement by mocking Donald Trump’s signature ‘Make America Great Again’ hats with one of his own. However, LeBron’s hat read, “Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor,” instead.

In addition to his wardrobe choice, LeBron also discussed the situation during the post-game press conference. “[It’s] an innocent woman being killed by the name of Breonna Taylor,” he said. “A woman who had a bright future, and her life was taken away from her. There’s been no arrests. There’s been no justice, not only for her, but for her family, and we want to continue to shed light on the situation. It’s just unjust. That’s what it’s about.”

Breonna, who worked as an emergency medical technician, was killed when police officers entered her home via a no-knock search warrant. The warrant was for an investigation into two men who were suspected of selling drugs. Police believed that one of the men received packages with illegal drugs at Breonna’s home.

lebron james
LeBron James shows his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on the court. (AP Images)

During the raid, Breonna was home with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker opened fire on the officers with his registered firearm because, he said, he thought they were intruders. When the officers fired back, Breonna was shot eight times and killed. Celebrities like Cardi B, Rihanna and many more have been repeatedly calling for the cops’ arrest in the months since Breonna’s death.

LeBron’s latest statement comes amidst the NBA playoffs in Orlando, Florida. His team, the Los Angeles Lakers, took on the Portland Trailblazers in the first game of round one on Aug. 18. The Trailblazers won 100-93. LeBron, along with all of the other NBA stars who are participating in the playoffs, are currently quarantined in Orlando amidst the coronavirus pandemic.