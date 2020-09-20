Halle Berry, 54, Rocks Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit & 3 More Times She’s Slayed In Swimwear

Actress Halle Berry has proved summer isn’t over just yet, posing in a backless black swimsuit. Here are some of her best one-piece looks.

Halle Berry recently celebrated her 54th birthday, and she’s looking better (and happier) than ever! The stunning actress has been documenting her summer adventures on social media, keeping fans updated with a slew of stunning pics. The X-Men alum has also been giving her six million followers updates on her #FitnessFriday journey, regularly serving up workout inspiration. As a result, Halle is looking incredibly toned and strong, and loves showing off her fit physique in one-piece swimsuits. Here are four of our favorites!

Halle Wears A Backless Swimsuit

Most recently, Halle took to Instagram to share a pic of herself rocking a black, backless one piece swimsuit. “Back at the beach,” she captioned the September 19 snap. In the pic, she faced away from the camera, showing off the cutout design of the gorgeous swimsuit, which had silver detailing around her hips. She looked serene as she walked along the sand, and held onto a straw beach hat in her right hand.

Halle Rocks A Mesh One-Piece

Halle kept the black swimsuit theme going back in August 2019, when she posted a pic laying by the pool. She was on her back at the water’s edge, with one hand dipped in the pool as she flaunted her toned figure in a mesh one piece. The pretty suit had a high neckline, but featured mesh detailing around the waist. Her face was covered by a wide-brimmed straw hat which shielded her eyes from the summer sun, and she looked totally zen!

Halle Relaxes Pool Side

If there’s a combo we can count on seeing from Halle, it’s a one-piece swimsuit and her backyard pool! She got summer started early in 2020 when she sported a red one-piece swimsuit featuring long sleeves in April. She was totally feeling those “summer in April vibes” as she mentioned in her caption, and looked like a true vision. She wore her hair in a messy bun and donned a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the beaming sunshine. Talk about a swimwear queen!

Halle Adds An Accessory

Halle mixed things up on the Fourth of July in 2019. Rather than rocking red, white and blue, she donned a chic black swimsuit, which she paired with a black paperboy cap! She posed in the pool, leaning over the edge and tipping her hat down below her eyes. “Today I’m thankful to have my freedom and live the life I choose and today that means swimming with my damn hat on,” she joked.