Halle Berry, 53, Soaks Up The California Sun & Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Sultry Poolside Pic

Halle Berry brought a little summer heat to April with a stunning new swimsuit photo that showed off her gorgeous legs. Her poolside pic is so glam!

Oh, to be quarantined with Halle Berry! The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress spent a sunny afternoon at home on April 28, lounging by her pool and soaking up some rays. And obviously, she looked stunning while doing so. It’s hard to believe it, but Halle is seriously 53 years old — even if she doesn’t look a day over 30. She shared a photo with her Instagram followers that gave a glimpse into her tropical backyard and what life’s apparently like for the starlet on any given day. Halle’s gorgeous photo, captioned “Summer in April vibes,” shows the icon lying on the edge of her pool next to a garden full of palm trees. She gives the camera a coy glance behind mirrored aviator sunglasses, while kicking up her impeccable legs.

The Academy Award winner chose a berry red bathing suit and matching coverup for her relaxing soak, and kept her hair out of her face in a messy bun. Her fans were beside themselves over the sheer beauty of the image. One fan left her tons of heart and flame emojis, and later went back to write “Gotta comment twice.” The pic is that good. “Girl YES!!” wrote another fan. “Omg I love this picture!” One commenter joked that they loved her pool. Sure, buddy. Others left some comments that were… let’s just say… not suitable for print. “You look Amazing, Halle,” a more polite admirer commented. See the sultry photo below! The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star recently shared her secret for staying toned and fit during quarantine with Women’s Health: jokingly using her six-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, as workout equipment!

“Sometimes, while my son is in class online, I’ll use a chair to do 40 or 50 step-ups per leg on the sidelines to get my heart pumping,” she told the mag. “To increase the challenge, I’ll hold a set of weights in my hands or strap on ankle weights. I even use my son as workout equipment when we’re goofing around. I’ll sit in a chair and he’ll lay across my feet, and I’ll do a few sets of leg extensions.”

Halle had the internet in full meltdown mode with another sexy pic she shared to Instagram. The star posed in her backyard wearing just a pillow belted to her waist as a “dress.” You read that right.