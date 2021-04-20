Hailey Baldwin Rocks High-Waisted Daisy Dukes With A Blazer That’s Longer Than Her Short Shorts

Hailey Baldwin dressed up her trusty pair of Daisy Dukes for a business meeting by rocking a long, neon green blazer — even longer than her shorts!

Hailey Baldwin‘s got legs for days in her latest, greatest outfit. The model, 24, was spotted heading to a business meeting in Los Angeles on April 19 wearing her version of a suit: a long, lime green blazer and a pair of high-waisted and shredded Daisy Dukes. Hailey complemented her ultra cool Kwaidon Editions jacket with a matching green purse and square-toed Bottega Veneta sandals.

She completed the look with chunky gold hoop earrings, her trusty gold layered chain necklace (you can score one just like it HERE), and a chic pair of rounded sunglasses. It’s unclear what Hailey was in Beverly Hills to discuss as she carried her laptop and what appeared to be photos into the office building. But she was undoubtedly the best dressed person in the room!

Hailey absolutely loves her pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes. She’s frequently seen rocking the same ripped up denim regardless of the occasion. That includes hanging out with friends, romantic days with husband Justin Bieber — and now business meetings. She’s the queen of dressing them up or down. Crop tops and blazers? Perfect.

Another example of that skill? Hailey’s choice of wearing chunky sneakers with a sexy slip dress. The model looked fabulous during a day out in Los Angeles when she rocked a slinky, spaghetti strap Aym Seymour dress in a chic wine red color, along with a classic black leather jacket. She dressed it down with ankle socks and white kicks to keep things sexy and casual.