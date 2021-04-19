Toni Braxton, 53, Looks ‘Red Hot’ In Sexy String Bikini While Rocking Shaved Head – Watch

Toni Braxton shared an eye-catching Instagram video of herself enjoying a ‘red hot Sunday’ while adjusting her bikini top.

Toni Braxton, 53, proved she’s in incredible shape when she posted a recent video on Instagram! The singer flaunted her confidence and beauty while wearing a red bikini that helped her strut her toned figure on Apr. 18. In the clip, she’s also wearing sunglasses on her shaved head as she ties and adjusts the top of her two-piece swimsuit.

“Red Hot Sunday 🌶,” she appropriately captioned the epic post. It didn’t take long for followers to compliment it with comments. “Showing them girls she still got it!…Toni B BABY😍🗣,” one follower wrote while another called her a “living legend.” A third asked, “Who gone tell her she the finest women on this earth 💁🏽‍♀️😍😍” and a fourth gushed that she’s “looking hot as always.”

This isn’t the first time Toni’s wowed in a bikini. Last year, she posted a mirror selfie during Memorial Day weekend and it showed her standing in a black bikini. She had long locks at the time and gave a serious and fierce look to the camera phone she was holding up. She mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, which was causing most people to stay home, in the caption for the pic.

“MEMORIAL DAY weekend. Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready…🌊but I’m too scared to go.😬It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe !” the caption read. It got an equally impressive amount of compliments as her latest video did.

When Toni’s not making headlines for her gorgeous selfies, she’s doing so by speaking out about her family. When her sister Tamar Braxton, 44, had a health scare last year, she took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with all of her sisters, including Tamar, and captioned it with, “Family is everything! Especially sisters!” It was later revealed that Tamar tried to “end” her life after feeling “overworked” and “underpaid” when she shared a lengthy statement on July 30.

In the statement, she revealed that she’s “learning to grow through my own pain instead of looking for an escape” and went on to admit she’s on her way “to find my happy and my health through professional treatment.”