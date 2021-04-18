Doja Cat Sizzles In Red Leopard & Black Leather Bikinis With Fishnets At Jake Paul’s Boxing Match

Doja Cat turned heads while leading the performers, which also included Justin Bieber, Saweetie, and Diplo’s group Major Lazer, at the star-studded fight in Atlanta.

Doja Cat, 25, made quite the lasting impression on the night of Apr. 17 when she performed for the enthusiastic crowd at the boxing match between Jake Paul, 24, and former MMA fighter Ben Askren, 36, while wearing sexy eye-catching outfits. The rapper showed off a black leather bikini with a criss cross section across her midriff as well as a red leopard bikini with a similar style and black fishnets underneath the bottoms as she wowed in the spotlight at the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta, GA. She also wore black ankle boots and had her dark chin-length hair down.

Although the match lasted only two minutes after Logan defeated Ben in the first round, Doja’s performance as well as other performances continued to keep the crowd entertained. Justin Bieber, 27, who was in Atlanta to play in the celebrity basketball game for Legends Day, also stopped at the match to perform. He wore a white ribbed long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and an orange knit cap for the event as well as white sneakers. His shaggy blond hair peeked out from under the hat as she walked around with a microphone on stage and sat down to sing and play a keyboard at one point.

Other performers included Saweetie and DJ and producer Diplo‘s group, Major Lazer. The audience also featured celebs who came to watch the highly anticipated fight. They included Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson.

The entertaining match and Doja’s epic performance comes after she made headlines for her and SZA’s incredible music video for their song “Kiss Me More.” The duo’s love planet in the video also included Grey’s Anatomy star Alex Landi, who plays Dr. Nico Kim on the popular series. The awesome tune is off Doja’s upcoming album Planet Her, which is set to be released this year, and has received a plethora of positive reviews from her fans.