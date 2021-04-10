Kris Jenner Seemingly Sends Jordyn Woods A Gift 2 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram story to share a pic and video of Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen’s new cleaning products as well as a bouquet of flowers she received.

Jordyn Woods, 23, confused a lot of followers on Apr. 10 when she shared a new pic and video of Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen‘s new cleaning products, which were seemingly gifted to her, two years after her cheating scandal with Kris’ daughter Khloe Kardashian‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner‘s posts, which were shared to her Instagram story, also included a bouquet of flowers that were tied to boxes of the products as well as a note from Kris and Chrissy. “Always love some new cleaning products,” she captioned the photo while adding a white heart and tagging their brand Safely as well as Kris and Chrissy’s Instagram accounts.

The video had no sound but Jordyn made sure to pan the camera over everything she received in the boxes, which included the brand’s hand cream, hand soap, and hand sanitizer and much more. Once the posts made their way around the internet by being reposted, social media users expressed their opinions as well as questions about why Kris would send Jordyn a gift package after she reportedly stopped talking to the family due to the cheating scandal. Others asked if maybe the reconciled privately.

“Jordyn didn’t have to share it. So the fact that she did, perhaps she’s over the drama and moved on,” one user wrote while another suggested that maybe Kris and Chrissy’s PR team sent over the package without them even knowing. “Omg this is wild,” another wrote while a fourth suggested it could be for “publicity.”

Jordyn’s posts come two years after she admitted to kissing Tristan at a party in Feb. 2019. Although she claimed the basketball player was already broken up with Khloe at that time, the incident seemed to ruin her close friendship with Kylie and the rest of the KarJenner family, and she hasn’t been seen with them since before it happened. Kris also unfollowed both her and Tristan on social media after she gave an interview about the scandal to Red Table Talk in Mar. 2019.

Although Tristan, who shares two-year-old daughter True with Khloe, is back on good terms with the family now, it’s unclear whether or not things have been mended with Jordyn. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see as the mystery continues to unfold!