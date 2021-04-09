Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Stuns In Bra Top In Never-Before-Seen Pics From The ’90s

Kourtney Kardashian was about 20 years old, rocking black lingerie, and having a fun photo shoot long before social media in 1999! Check out the throwback ’90s photos.

Kourtney Kardashian delivered “90s vibes only” in spunky throwback photos that she posted to Instagram on April 9. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is a week away from her 42nd birthday, shared photos that were taken when she was about 20 years old. The ’90s version of the Poosh blogger flashed a dramatic pose as she posed in lacy black lingerie for photos that were snapped in “1999 to be exact,” which Kourtney clarified in the caption.

However, Kourtney didn’t share the pictures to talk about the past. She was looking forward to the future: May 1, 2021 to be exact, which will be the day of the second Poosh Your Wellness Virtual Festival. “General admission is FREE but you must RSVP. Grab your PYW tickets now – poosh the link in bio for all the dope deets!,” Kourtney wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has thrown it back for the Instagram feed (and we’re not talking about the dance move). In March, she posted a clip of herself as a 16-year-old with highlighter-yellow hair — a far cry from the dark brunette hair that she has rarely strayed from! Here’s another fun fact: the mother of three also used to sport platinum blonde hair around the time she was in 11th grade.

The Kardashians love reminiscing on the past, long before they became the world-famous family on KUWTK. Kim Kardashian once shared a throwback photo from her high school prom in 1996, which had fans comparing the teenage Kim to Penélope Cruz.

Make no mistake, though: Kourtney’s living in the present. She’s enjoying a new romance with her longtime neighbor and friend, Blink-182‘s drummer Travis Barker. The lovers — along with their kids from past relationships — recently took a getaway to Park City in Utah, where they stayed at the Deer Valley Resort and went skiing. While this relationship is still fresh, “Travis is definitely in love with Kourtney and he has been for a while,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March.