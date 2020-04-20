Kim Kardashian Gets Compared To Penelope Cruz In ’90s Throwback Pic From Her High School Prom

Kim Kardshian’s KKW Fragrance’s Instagram page shared a gorgeous photo of her and her mom Kris Jenner posing on the day of her prom in 1996 and some fans thought she resembled Penelope Cruz.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was literally looking like a movie star in her latest throwback pic! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fragrance line, KKW Fragrance took to Instagram on Apr. 20 to share a photo of her and her mom Kris Jenner, 64, on the day of her high school prom in 1996 and fans couldn’t help but compliment her and even compare her to actress Penelope Cruz! In the photo, a smiling Kim can be seen rocking her dark hair in an up-do and wearing dark eyeshadow and a pinkish lipstick while Kris is showing off a black blazer over a black low-cut top and her famous short do. “Throwback to @krisjenner seeing @kimkardashian off to prom,” the caption for the photo read.

Fans started posting comments right away and the Penelope comparing comment was a noticeable one. “I thought it was kris with Penelope Cruz, had to double take, all gorgeous women 🙌🏼,” one fan wrote. Others simply complimented the mother-daughter duo on their beauty. “I swear @krisjenner does not age. Wow! Both of them are absolutely gorgeous. ❤️,” one wrote. “Oh god ur eyebrows Kim😭😭❤❤❤love u so much… You’ve grown so beautifully xoxo,” a third gushed.

The latest throwback pic is just one of many that we’ve seen of Kim in the past few weeks. The mother-of-four shared a photo from her 7th grade yearbook on Apr. 11 and instead of being compared to Penelope, she was compared to her two-year-old daughter Chicago. In the snapshot, she had her long wavy locks down and was wearing a black blazer over a white button-down shirt. She gave the camera a serious look and we can definitely see the similar features she has with the cute tot!

We always enjoy seeing throwback pics of Kim and her family, especially in this time of quarantine. We can’t wait to see what other blast from the past she’ll share next!