Kourtney Kardashian Shares Epic Throwback Video Of Her As A Teen With Highlighter Yellow Hair

Dye job gone wrong! Kourtney Kardashian shared a hilarious throwback of a hair blunder that turned her hair a bright shade of yellow instead of blonde.

Kourtney Kardashian once rocked highlighter yellow hair — but the teenage experiment wasn’t exactly intentional! It turns out the then 16-year-old was actually trying to go blonde before the dye job went horribly awry. In a short clip posted to Instagram, the yellow-haired Poosh founder is seen wearing a white golf shirt — likely from her Marymount High School uniform — as she slings a backpack off her shoulders.

The video appears to be an old home movie (of which the KarJenner’s have many) from 1995. Mom Kris Jenner, 64, rummages around the kitchen as she addresses Kourtney’s accidental look. “Kourtney, do you have an appointment to have your hair fixed tomorrow?” the mom of six asks, as Kourtney — looking down at a pile of textbooks on the kitchen island — meekly replies, “Yeah.” Determined Kourtney didn’t let the blunder stop her blonde ambition, though — eventually going platinum around 11th grade.

Kourtney Kardashian with blonde hair🥰 pic.twitter.com/wBphCRh5g2 — It’s all about Kourtney (@KourtneyxFan) April 17, 2020

Kourtney — who is mom to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 with ex Scott Disick, 37 — shared another throwback pic with blonde hair to her website back in 2019. “Kim isn’t the only one in the family that has gone bleach blonde,” she penned in the blog post, confirming she was 16 at the time. “I kept this hair color for only a month before dying my hair light brown with highlights,” she went on, confessing that her hair ended up “fried” after her salon trip! “When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up so I dyed my hair black and cut it short,” she write.

She later went “blonde” via a wig for a 944 Magazine cover shoot back in 2009 and for another sexy shoot in 2014. “Even though I’ll probably never do something this extreme with my hair again—because it destroyed my hair and took forever to get healthy—I’m happy I tried it once,” she added. Although her sisters Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Kim Kardashian, 40, have experimented with the blonde hue, Kourt regularly sports her natural dark hair. “I’m just a brown-haired girl,” she also said. “It just suits me. I like my dark hair.” In 2019, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a super long blonde wig for a photo and joked her fans should call her “Daisy.”