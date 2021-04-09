See Pics

Cara Delevingne Embraces Spring In A Tiny Dogtooth Print Bikini & Hawaiian Shirt — Pics

Actress Cara Delevingne showed off why she was such a sought after model, donning a black and white bikini for a sexy IG photo saying she’ll keep fans ‘wild.’

Cara Delevingne is sexy and she knows it. The former catwalk queen showed off how she still has such a perfect model figure in a black and white dogtooth print bikini in an Apr. 9 Instagram photo. Cara showed off her flat tummy and toned obliques in the two piece from the brand Solid & Striped‘s 2019 collection. The 28-year-old could be seen with a total come-hither look that she gave the camera in her selfie, which is no surprise as with her years of modeling she knows how to give a lewk!

Cara matched her adorable bikini with a menswear style unbuttoned navy Hawaiian shirt that featured green and yellow leaf prints and light blue fronds. It turns out the shirt did come from a man, as in her IG stories, Cara posted an Instagram mirror selfie wearing the bikini, shirt and showing off her long legs. Cara wrote over it, “Keeping this shirt hostage” and tagged Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, as he is the apparent owner. Cara made an appearance on his 2020 TV miniseries James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends, where she must have snagged it.

The face of Dior Joaillerie added a silver necklace featuring a light blue evil eye bead, and several of her many tattoos were visible on her arms. Cara could be seen enjoying springtime outside, leaning against a white fence with plenty of green foliage in the background.

Cara is still rocking the brunette makeover she debuted on Feb. 22, when she showed off her new shag hairstyle. The Carnival Row star’s locks have totally grown out on the sides to be already down past her shoulders, where they had been around her eye and cheek level just six weeks ago.

The Suicide Squad star teased fans in the caption by writing, “you keep me safe, I’ll keep you wild.” Her celeb pals and fans were in love with the post, as director Catherine Hardwicke commented, “Meow” with a line of cat face emojis. Socialite Chloe Bartoli left a series of red heart and flame emojis while Cara’s sister Poppy Delevingne wrote, “Oh Baby” in the comments with a fire emoji. There’s probably lots of people who would love Cara to keep them wild, as she’s been a single lady ever since breaking up with her girlfriend of two years Ashley Benson in May 2020.