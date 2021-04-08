Breaking News

Hailey Baldwin Admits Viral TikTok That Called Her Out As ‘Not Nice’ Made Her ‘So Upset’

During a conversation about mental health, Hailey Baldwin opened up about how a viral TikTok video about her took a toll on her.

A former restaurant hostess who once served Hailey Baldwin claimed that the supermodel was “not nice” as a customer. The accusation was made on TikTok during summer 2020, and the woman’s video quickly went viral. Hailey apologized for her behavior at the time, but spoke out more about the situation while discussing mental health with Dr. Jessica Clemons on YouTube.

“When I saw her video, I was so upset,” Hailey admitted. “There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone’s going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad and so heartbroken, that, like, engaging with people felt hard for me.”

Hailey has been open in the past about how comments on social media have taken a toll on her mental health, and has mostly learned how to rise above the trolls. However, this video stuck with her. “I wish I didn’t act that way towards her,” she added. “I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted in a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I’m open to people correcting me.”

In the TikTok video, which received millions of views, the restaurant hostess said, “This is going to be controversial. I’ve met [Hailey] a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!” Like millions of others, Hailey caught wind at the video of the time, and popped into the comments section to apologize. “Just came across this video and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” she wrote. “That’s never my intention.” The woman accepted Hailey’s apology and praised her for taking accountability.

Of course, Hailey’s husbandJustin Bieber, is also no stranger to trolls, either. During part one of Hailey’s chat with Dr. Clemons, which dropped on March 31, Hailey opened up about how the singer has helped her deal with online hate. She revealed that Justin pushed her to limit using Instagram and Twitter to avoid hateful comments. “I really give him credit,” Hailey gushed. “He’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level.”