Justin Bieber Is The Perfect Gentleman As He Helps Hailey Baldwin Out Of The Car – Pics

Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig's. 08 Oct 2020
Santa Monica, CA - Happy couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen stepping out for a romantic date night in Santa Monica. The two are seen leaving their dinner date in style as they hop in their 1 of 1 Electric Rolls Royce made by West Coast Customs. Justin being a total gentleman made sure to open the car door for Hailey but he appeared as if it took him moment to actually locate the handle on the super sleek ride! January 30, 2021
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at SNL Afterparty in New York. 18 Oct 2020
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber are seen leaving ZZ's Clam Bar restaurant in NoHo
Once a ‘bad boy,’ Justin Bieber was the picture of politeness when he helped wife Hailey Baldwin step out of their car before his album party.

Justin Bieber has come a long way from his immature antics. A clean-shaven Justin, 27, was the living definition of chivalry on Thursday (Mar. 25) when he and wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), arrived at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. The couple arrived via a private coach, and Hailey, 24, needed some assistance with the steep step down. The model had donned a pair of precarious pumps, and with her leather mini-skirt, she probably didn’t want to risk a wardrobe malfunction. Ender her “knight in shining armor” – or, in this case, a denim jacket and loose-fitting slacks.

Justin Bieber gives Hailey Bieber a helping hand as they arrive at the Nice Guy to celebrate his new album release with friends (MEGA)

With his hand outstretched, Justin assisted Hailey down to street-level, and the couple headed in. Hailey and Justin weren’t just catching a bite to eat. The L.A. hotspot was hosting a post-launch celebration for Justin’s new album, Justice. Justin’s friends (and former flings?) Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrived at the event, with Kylie, 23, rocking a sheer red jumpsuit. Red, of course, was the color-scheme of Justin’s previous album, Changes (whereas Justice is green), but Ky does what Ky wants.

Justice came out on March 19. Reviews have been mixed. “Bieber appears to have rediscovered his mojo, resulting in one of his most focused projects to date,” said NME, while Consequence of Sound called it a “mix of hollow, horny jams and social justice messaging.” That latter element, the “social justice messaging,” came in the form of liberal use of clips of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches. There’s even an “MLK Interlude” that’s 1:44 long. While some critics were perplexed why MLK was on a Justin Bieber album, the civil rights leader’s daughter, Bernice King, seemingly gave her blessing for Justin to use the audio.

“Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something,” she tweeted on Mar. 18, a day before the album’s release (while also sharing that he’s donating to a string of civil rights organizations. “Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work, and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism.”

If Justin was bothered by the backlash or the middling reviews to his new album, he didn’t look like it when he went to Turk’s & Caicos on Mar. 21. Justin and Hailey were spotted swimming during their short holiday. During a break on the sand, Justin snuck in a quick smooch. Afterward, they exited the beach while walking hand in hand.