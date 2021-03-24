See Pics

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Passionately Kiss On The Beach After A Swim In Turks & Caicos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020
*EXCLUSIVE* Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Bieber continue their romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos. The couple is clearly still very much in the 'honeymoon' stage of their relationship, stopping to share kisses during an afternoon at the beach. Hailey sported a printed pink string bikini and was seen carrying a clutch that read WIFEY. The model was also seen snapping photos of her husband who at one point went out to enjoy a ride on an electric kickboard. **Shot on March 21, 2021**Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. 25 Aug 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. Photo credit: Bris / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696419_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. 25 Aug 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. Photo credit: Bris / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696419_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin showed off PDA while enjoying the warm weather and walking along rocks near the water in stylish swimsuits.

Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, proved they’re more in love than ever when they were spotted locking lips during their vacation in Turks & Caicos on Mar. 21! The husband and wife were wearing swimsuits at a beach during the PDA-filled moment and were walking along the rocks and water. Justin wore turquoise swim trunks while Hailey showed off a pink bikini and they looked stylish and fit.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin passionately kiss on a beach. (BACKGRID)

The singer bent over to kiss his lady love at one point and they closely walked together at another. They were still wet from taking a swim and appeared to be relaxed and happy while spending time in the nice weather. Justin also wore a white and blue baseball cap at one point and had a white towel around his shoulders.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin walking along the rocks in Turks and Caicos. (BACKGRID)

Before their latest outing, Justin and Hailey made headlines for a different outing during their vacation and they again spent time at a beach and looked like they were having the time of their lives. The “Let Me Love You” crooner wore dark blue shorts while Hailey went with a neon pink, orange, and yellow patterned bikini. She held a cup of a beverage while walking along the sand and both she and Justin had big smiles on their faces most of the time.

Justin and Hailey’s vacation comes after Hailey opened up about getting married at 21 in a new interview with Elle. The beauty admitted she “knew” what she “wanted” and didn’t think she had a reason to wait any longer.

“I was married two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” she told the outlet in their April 2021 issue. “And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

Justin and Hailey were married in Sept. 2018 in a low-key courthouse ceremony. They later had a star-studded big wedding in South Carolina a year later and have seemed to love being newlyweds.