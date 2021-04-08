Ashanti & Flo Rida Spark Romance Rumors As They Vacation Together: See Pics

Potential new couple alert? Hitmakers Ashanti and Flo Rida have been snapped hanging out together on a luxury yacht, sparking dating rumors.

Ashanti, 40, might have a new man in her life! The singer has been spotted vacationing with “Low” hitmaker Flo Rida, 41, and fans were divided about the pairing. Flo took to Instagram to share a series of pics of the pair relaxing on a luxury yacht — see the photos here — as he rocked a pink and blue tank top, cutoff denim shorts, a red baseball hat, and plenty of bling on his wrist. Meanwhile, Ashanti stunned in a black and white halter neck bikini top and a matching bucket hat, along with a denim skirt.

She later took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie while rocking a leopard print bikini and a sheer, pink robe. Flo commented on the post with a series of celebratory emojis, which led fans to believe there could be something romantic going on between the pair. “He gonna buy her apple bottom jeans,” one fan joked, referencing his infamous song “Low”, while another commented, “Love this.”

Nevertheless, some fans weren’t totally here for the potential couple and suggested Ashanti could “do better” given Flo’s previous legal woes. The new romance rumors come just days after Ashanti totally strutted her stuff while wearing a bright green bikini on the beach in Tulum, Mexico. She was spotted living her best life on her sister Kenashia‘s 32nd birthday celebration, and paired the gorgeous swimsuit with pink water shoes and an orange life vest. Safety comes first!

It’s already proving to be a great year for the singer, who recently made headlines when she teamed up with Keyshia Cole for a Verzuz battle in January. She performed some of her best throwback hits, including “Down 4 U” with Ja Rule, “Baby”, “What’s Luv” with Fat Joe and “Into You” with Fabolous.

The event postponed was pushed back after Ashanti found out she had COVID-19 on the big day, however she recoevered from the virus in January. “Starting off the new year amazing and COVID free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y’all!!! Let’s go 202WON! Thankugod!” she wrote in a message on New Year’s Day.