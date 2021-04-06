Ashanti, 40, Rocks Green Bikini While Celebrating Her Sister’s Birthday In Mexico — Pics

Ashanti showed off her figure in a flattering green bikini while celebrating her sister Kenashia’s 32nd birthday in the water in Tulum, Mexico.



Ashanti, 40, was looking better than ever during her latest getaway! The singer strutted her stuff while wearing a neon green bikini and having a fun time in the water in Tulum, Mexico during her sister Kenashia‘s 32nd birthday celebration. She also had on pink water shoes and at one point wore an orange life vest while splashing about in the waves.

She also had her long locks down and wore water goggles on her head as she showed off smiles and looked as happy as could be. At one point, she posed for photos with friends and went on a blue flotation device.

Before she turned heads with her incredible beauty during her most recent outing, Ashanti made headlines when she teamed up with Keyshia Cole for a Verzuz battle in Jan. The talented artist gave her fans major flashbacks when she sang along to all her biggest hits, including “Down 4 U” with Ja Rule, “Baby”, and “What’s Luv” with Fat Joe. She also played “Into You” with Fabolous.

Although the Verzuz was supposed to take place in Dec., it had to be postponed after Ashanti found out she had COVID-19 on the day of the event. At first she told her fans to stay put to see if they could figure out a way to possible change the battle to a virtual one, but after a bit, she revealed they had to move it to a later date to keep everyone safe. She revealed that she fortunately recovered from the virus in Jan.

“Starting off the new year amazing and COVID free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y’all!!! Let’s go 202WON! Thankugod!” she wrote in a message on Jan. 1.

With her epic Verzuz event and fun time in Mexico with her sister and friends, it looks like Ashanti is making sure to embrace the joys of 2021 as much as she can. We look forward to seeing what she gets up to next!