Ashanti, 39, Shows Off Her Abs In Cut Off Jeans & Bikini Top In New Insta Selfie — See Pic

Ashanti took to Instagram on Apr. 21 to show off a stunning photo of herself posing in a bikini top and tiny denim shorts and it has fans in awe of her beauty and incredible physique.

Ashanti, 39, is looking better than ever right now and she proved it with a very eye-catching photo by photographer Qasim Ali better known as @qollapse on Apr. 21! The singer shared the sizzling pic on Instagram and it was definitely impressive. In it, she can be seen standing and posing while wearing a gray and black patterned bikini top that’s trimmed in tan and very short denim shorts. She’s also wearing a lot of gold bracelets on both wrists and is giving the camera a fierce look as she holds onto one of the long pigtails in her hair with one hand and rests the other hand on her hip. The talent’s makeup is on point too with purple eyeshadow that looks great on her. She captioned the amazing snapshot with three lolipop emojis and no explanation.

Although no words accompanied the post, none were needed to get quite the reaction from fans. “Beautiful!” many fans wrote while also adding heart-eyed emojis. Jamie Foxx, 52, also made sure to leave a comment reading, “My goodness. Kill em din.” Halle Berry, 53, left fire emojis, meaning she thought the pic was hot, and another fan wrote, “Yes, way to slay!”

Ashanti’s latest fan-approved pic is just one of many pics and appearances she’s impressed people with over the years. In Sept. 2019, she had jaws dropping when she performed at the PrettyLittleThing X Saweetie fashion show during New York Fashion Week. She wore a very revealing outfit that included a green and black striped crop top that opened in the front with a black criss cross design over it, a black belt, and green and black pants that opened in the front and showed off matching panties. She also wore black thigh-high boots with the look.

It’s always awesome to see Ashanti doing her thing with confidence and talent. We hope to see more memorable pics of her in the future!