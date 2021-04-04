Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Kids Future, 6, Sienna, 3 & Win, 8 Mos. Are So Excited Posing With Easter Bunny

Russell Wilson shared an adorable social media video of his family posing with the Easter bunny and sending a holiday message to followers.

It looks like Ciara, 35, and her husband Russell Wilson, 32, had an eventful Easter on Apr. 3 when they filmed an exciting video for their Instagram followers. In the cute clip, the proud parents were posing in pastel colors as their three kids, Future, 6, Sienna, 3, and eight-month-old Win sat in their laps and a waving Easter bunny stood behind them. They were also surrounded by a big bunny balloon and more balloons in pastel colors.

“Happy Easter!” the fun-loving family shouted in the clip. Russell also captioned the post with a joyful message. “Happy Easter! Jesus has Risen! Praying for a year of Love, Faith, and Hope! Love, The Wilsons ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” it read.

In the sweet clip, Russell is wearing a light blue button-down shirt under a navy blue blazer and yellow pants while Ciara showed off a white dress. Future, whom Ciara shares with ex Future, 37, matched Russell in his own light blue top under a navy blue blazer and yellow pants. Baby Win followed suit but went with tan pants instead of yellow.

Once Russell shared the epic video, it didn’t take long for people to compliment them. “This is too cute! Look at Win’s hair,” one follower exclaimed, referring to his longer locks with a side part. “Awwww! Happy Easter to the Wilson Crew! You all are such a beautiful family! Beyond Blessed! 💗💗💗💗💗,” another follower wrote while a third commented on how much “love and goodness” is in their family. Several more wrote, “Happy Easter!”

Before Ciara and Russell got attention for their Easter video, they got attention for some flattering snapshots taken at the beach. The pics, which Russell took, were of the singer and featured her posing in front of various rocks and water while wearing a sheer white top and long dreadlocks. She also had on sunglasses and looked confident as she put one hand on her head in one of the posts.

We look forward to seeing more family and couple pics from these two in the future! Until then, we’ll just enjoy the nice memorable moments they’ve already shared!