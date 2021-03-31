Ciara Rocks Sheer White Top At The Beach In Sexy Photos Taken By Russell Wilson

Ciara looked like a true goddess in a series of images her husband, Russell Wilson, captured and shared to Instagram!

Ciara keeps serving looks on the ‘Gram. The stunning singer, 35, took to the social media platform on March 31 and shared a slew of gorgeous images that her husband of nearly five years, Russell Wilson, 32, captured while the two were hitting up the beach. In one image, Ciara posed up while sporting a sheer white top and her long dreadlocks. Ciara gave the camera a striking look, and sported a pair of sunglasses. “His angles are always right,” she captioned the photo, which you can see below. She also tagged Russell’s Instagram handle, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Another photo in the series featured Ciara at the perfect golden hour of sunlight, turning her gaze away from the camera and resting her one foot atop rocks. The waves slowly came in behind Ciara, and she looked truly statuesque and stunning in the image. “He got an eye for me,” Ciara captioned the photo, adding a winky face emoji with its tongue sticking out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Ciara really knows how to work the camera. But nearly one year since giving birth to her and Russell’s second child together, and her third youngster, son Win Harrison Wilson, Ciara is wholly embracing her body in this new chapter of her life. After the birth of her son in July 2020, Ciara revealed that she was partnering with Weight Watchers to embark on a healthy weight loss journey, and get back to her ideal body shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

On March 10, Ciara offered her Instagram followers an update on how her process was progressing. “This weight loss journey looks a lot different than the rest post my other pregnancies and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she began the caption to her Instagram post. “It’s been so much fun going on this journey with [Weight Watchers].”

As a working mother-of-three, Ciara noted that it was so important for her to be able to have the space to balance each element of her life, and her Weight Watchers program allowed her that opportunity. “It’s made juggling career and parenthood doable. Without pressure! Super motivated and committed to reach my final goal! Let’s all commit to our goals together,” she concluded the caption to her above post. We’re so excited to see Ciara’s journey continue!