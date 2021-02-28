Ciara, 35 & Mom-Of-Three Looks Gorgeous In Plunging Blue Swimsuit On Vacation In Mexico — Pics

Ciara has stunned in a blue swimsuit and a wide-brimmed red sombrero while relaxing on a boat on vacation in Mexico.

Ciara, 35, has escaped the winter chill in favor of some sunshine! The chart-topper has jetted off the Mexico, and stunned in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She stayed protected from the sun with a wide-brimmed red and white traditional sombrero, and styled her highlighted tresses in crimped curls. Ciara accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, and a stack of gold bangles, along with a glitzy wrist watch. She captioned the post, which showed her relaxing on a yacht, with a Mexican flag and a red heart emoji.

She also shared a clip of herself wading through the beautiful, blue water, and a video of herself paddling on an ocean bicycle. She was joined by her husband Russell Wilson, 32, for the tropical getaway, which came just days after she opened up about her postpartum health journey. The R&B singer virtually sat down with Oprah Winfrey for her “Be The Love You Need” event, in partnership with Weight Watchers on February 13, and revealed how she was feeling after welcoming a son, Win, in 2020.

“This week, I’m actually back on track, like all the way on track and I feel really good about where I’m going,” Ciara revealed. “I’m ready to finish this thing out. I have about 18 more pounds or so left, so I’m also enjoying the process to reach my goal.”

Despite having a “goal” weight, the “One, Two Step” hitmaker revealed she was enjoying the whole process. Ciara explained, “I’m embracing my curves. I think I may want to hold on to five more pounds than I normally would. It is somewhat a new me. Again, I was a bit more intense in my thoughts and goals and I realized, I had to step back and say, ‘I’m actually doing really great. I’m doing good.’ You’ve got to allow yourself to enjoy the process. It’s OK to have a little fun.” What a great role model!