Ciara Slays In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Less Than 1 Year After Giving Birth To 3rd Child

Ciara is almost at her weight loss goal after welcoming her third child last July! See the singer looking fit as ever in a sexy swimsuit!

Ciara is sizzling hot in a new sun-kissed snap that she shared to Instagram on March 29. The “Melanin” singer, 35, showed off her amazing post-baby body in a cream-colored swimsuit with a cheeky back. The ribbed one-piece, which C paired with tinted, circular sunnies, featured sexy caged cut-outs. Additionally, she sported long locks that flowed down past her waist, with pair of her hair styled in a messy top knot.

Ciara’s new post is the latest glimpse at the singer’s post-baby physique, which she’s been open about on social media since welcoming her third child, son Win Harrison, in July of 2020. The Grammy-winner also shares 3-year-old daughter Sienna with husband Russell Wilson. The star NFL quarterback is stepdad to Ciara’s firstborn son, Future Jr., 6, from her previous relationship with rapper, Future.

On March 10, Ciara took to Instagram to update fans about her health journey with WW (formerly Weight Watchers). “This weight loss journey looks a lot different than the rest post my other pregnancies and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s been so much fun going on this journey with @WW,” she wrote, revealing that the celeb-loved program “has made juggling career and parenthood doable. Without pressure!” Ciara added that she’s “super motivated and committed to reach my final goal!”

Last August, the singer revealed that she had “48 lbs to go” in her post-baby weight loss journey. One month later, Ciara announced her ambassadorship with Oprah‘s WW. Other stars who’ve found success with the healthy living program include, James Corden, Kate Hudson and DJ Khaled, to name a few.

“I know I’ve been sharing my meals with you guys and my fitness journey, post-baby and I’m so excited to share that I’m with the WW family,” Ciara said in a video shared to Instagram, adding, “That’s right, I’m ready to level up my eating habits and commit to making it a lifestyle.”

She continued, “As you guys know, I’ve got three babies now and life can’t be any more hectic but it’s time to get a system that’s realistic, that’s sustainable and one that I can really do with breast feeding and everything else going on, making my album, working and everything — it’s a whole lot to juggle. But, I believe it’s all possible and if I can have a plan, and plans on every level. So, I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, and I want to make it happen,” Ciara said. “I want you guys to join me on this exciting journey. It’s going to be challenging I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’m ready for it!”

In late October, Ciara tweeted, “35 & 35 more lbs to go… and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!”, she wrote alongside a stunning photo of herself modeling a snakeskin-print dress and black alligator boots.