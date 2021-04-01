‘BiP’s Krystal Nielson Gives Birth To 1st Baby With BF Miles Bowles: She Welcomes A Girl

Krystal Nielson is a mom! The former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles. Learn more here!

Welcome to the world, little one! Krystal Nielson is officially a mom after welcoming her precious baby with boyfriend Miles Bowles. The Bachelor In Paradise alum, 33, gave birth to a baby girl on March 31 in La Jolla, California, People magazine reports. “She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel,” she said to the magazine, who confirmed newborn weighed 6 lbs. 3.5 oz. The couple looked so in love as they cradled the newborn, who wore a little pink hat — see the photos here.

Krystal has been documenting her pregnancy from the beginning, sharing photos and videos as her pregnancy progress. But it all started back in November when Krystal officially shared the news. “I’m feeling so anxious and excited and nervous and whoa — all of it. I’m just honestly ready…so ready,” she said in an emotional YouTube video on November 11.

“I can’t wait to fill my heart with so much love in creating little pieces of me into this world and teaching them about love and teaching them the love I never had,” she said in the video, which featured her love, Miles, right there by her side. Fans were incredibly surprised by Krystal’s announcement, especially after it seemed she’d got her happy ending after appearing on Bachelor In Paradise.

Krystal appeared on the fifth season of BIP after she was eliminated from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor (season 22). While on the show, Krystal met and fell for Chris Randone, who had appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette (season 14). Chris and Krystal were one of the franchise’s greatest successes. Not only did they leave the show engaged, they had their wedding on another season of Paradise, where Bachelor Nation alum attended to show their support.

Unfortunately, Krystal’s marriage to Chris was not built to last. The couple ended their marriage and finalized their split in August 2020. Since that time, Krystal announced her relationship with Miles at the end of October, and it doesn’t appear that she’s been in touch with Chris. We’re so excited for Krystal’s new chapter to begin and cannot wait to see how it unfolds!