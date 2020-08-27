Chris Randone Admits He Doesn’t Talk To Krystal Nielson ‘At All’ After Divorce: I’m ‘Still Hurt’ Over It

After confirming that Krystal Nielson filed for divorce, Chris Randone opened up more about the split and said that his ex has made him feel like their relationship never even existed!

Krystal Nielson has moved on from Chris Randone, leaving him to pick up the pieces and recover from the heartbreak on his own. “We don’t talk at all,” Chris admitted to Blake Horstmann on the latter’s Behind The Rose podcast. “This is nothing against her, but even throughout this entire time, she never even called me once to see how I’ve been doing, how I’m feeling.”

Chris added that he’s “gotten confirmation” that Krystal has moved on from their marriage, but said that he’s “still hurt” over the fact that she hasn’t tried reaching out. “If a person cares about you, they’ll let it be known, or if they want to talk to you, they’ll find time to talk to you,” he explained. “It hasn’t been like that. I don’t think we might ever exchange a word again. It’s almost as if the relationship never existed.”

Of course, the relationship very much did exist for nearly two years. Chris and Krystal met on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, which filmed during the summer of 2018. They got engaged after falling in love on the beach in Mexico after just a few weeks. Then, they tied the knot one year later, and their wedding aired on television during season six of Bachelor in Paradise.

“It’s something where the wedding doesn’t even seem like it happened,” Chris admitted. “My memories with my family don’t seem like they happened. It’s just wild because it just doesn’t seem like it was even real.” Chris and Krystal announced their split in Feb. 2020, and earlier this month, he confirmed that she had filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, Krystal has stayed much more quiet about the breakup. However, when the news broke that she filed for divorce, she took to Instagram to issue a statement of her own. “The past 8 months have not been easy,” she wrote. “I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve. With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce. We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth. I believe that there can be beauty inside of pain when we have the courage to look within with compassion and a willingness to grow.”