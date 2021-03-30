Michael Strahan Appears To Get Rid Of The Famous Gap In His Teeth After 50 Years

Michael Strahan told fans he ‘did it,’ after posting a video of himself seemingly getting the gap between his front teeth filled days before April Fools’ Day!

UPDATE (3/30/21, @ 5:30 PM ET): It appears that Michael Strahan’s gap in his front top teeth might have only closed temporarily. The procedure, which Michael underwent and shared publicly on March 30, isn’t permanent, according to TMZ. Michael worked with physician Dr. Lee Gause at Smile Design Manhattan just to test out the closed gap appearance. “It’s not a permanent look,” TMZ shared per their sourcing.

ORIGINAL: Is the gap gone for good?! That’s what fans of Michael Strahan are wondering after the Good Morning America host, 49, took to Twitter on March 30 and shared a video of himself seemingly getting the iconic gap between his front two teeth filled. “If I post, it’ll be don’t do it. If I ask my friends, it’ll be don’t do it. If I ask my business partner, it’ll be don’t do it,” Michael told his dentist in the video he shared.

“I gotta do what I want to do for myself,” he went on. Michael then pointed out the dentist doing the procedure, saying that he was the “only one who knows” about the plan to close the gap between his top two front teeth. The former football pro then got a mold of his upper teeth taken, complete with purple gel. Then, the video suddenly cut!

It was then revealed that Michael came back for a second appointment, wearing his mask to ensure the safety of himself and others amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before fans knew it, Michael was back in the reclined chair, saying, “here’s the moment 50 years in the making!” The video quickly sped up, covering the procedure in a flash.

By the end of the clip, Michael was smiling brightly and showing off the closed gap between his teeth, courtesy of Smile Design Manhattan. Some fans commented that they were “speechless” after seeing Michael’s transformation. But other longtime admirers weren’t as convinced. Some wondered if the clip was part of a larger April Fools’ Day joke, as the holiday is just two days away.

“I seriously had to check the date to make sure this wasn’t an April Fools,” one fan wrote in disbelief. “This is like when Anthony Davis (the LA Lakers basketball star) pretended to shave his unibrow before April Fools day I’ve seen this trick before lmao,” another fan wrote. Whether it was real, or the perfect April Fools’ Day ruse, fans will have to wait and see if the gap is gone for good!