Michael Strahan: The Truth About Whether He Was Shading Kelly Ripa At Reported ABC Town Hall 

Michael Strahan was reportedly part of a conversation about racism during an ABC town hall with employees on June 4. Rumors swirled that he spoke negatively about his time co-hosting with Kelly Ripa on ‘Live!’. Here’s the truth!

Michael Strahan made headlines instead of reporting them on June 4 after news that he made strong comments about working at ABC during a town hall meeting with staffers. The Super Bowl champion, 48, expressed that he felt he was unable to “raise his voice” at ABC — where he currently co-anchors Good Morning America among other programs — because of his race, according to The Wrap. Immediately, speculation rose that he specifically pinpointed his time as a co-host with Kelly Ripa on Live! because of his abrupt exit in 2016.

Nonetheless, the latter isn’t true. “He never said Live! or [mentioned] Kelly. He was talking about his overall experience with ABC as a whole,” a production source at the network told HollywoodLife, exclusively.

Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa On ‘Live!’. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

A second source close to the network had a similar explanation. “Michael’s claims must have had nothing to do with Live!, because when he was on the show he never backed down from speaking to anyone and everyone, to the point where he created conversations with the executives and all sorts of people around set,” the source revealed. “The idea that he held back for racial reasons is a serious thing to say and something everyone should take seriously — but in this case, if he is claiming this was the case around Live!, it just isn’t accurate.”

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts on ‘Good Morning America.’ (Photo credit: ABC)

ABC News underwent a major staffing change just days after the June 4 town hall. Top ABC News executive Barbara Fedida was placed on administrative leave on Saturday, June 13, while the company investigates reports that she allegedly used insensitive and racist language while addressing staff.

Back in January, Strahan seemed to throw subtle shade at his former co-host, Kelly, while addressing the status of their relationship four years after he left the show. Strahan told The New York Times that he doesn’t “hate” Kelly, nor did he have any intention to hurt her by leaving the show.

Strahan explained that he simply didn’t want to her “sidekick” anymore. He also acknowledged the way he left Live! “could have been handled better.” His exit in 2016 came as a clear shock to Kelly, who, it was later revealed, had only heard the news just moments before they went onstage.

Loyal Live! viewers may know the rumors that swirled leading up to Strahan’s exit. His relationship with Kelly, 49, was reportedly souring behind the scenes over a number of issues. In April 2016, Michael announced on air that he would be leaving Live! for Good Morning America — without telling Kelly first. She went on to take the next two days off, along with a planned long weekend.

When she returned to the show, Kelly announced that Strahan’s last episode co-hosting would be pushed up to May, instead of September as previously planned. She went on to host Live! solo for nearly a year with a rotating cast of celebrity co-hosts. Ryan Seacrest came on as her permanent co-host in May 2017, officially making the show Live with Kelly and Ryan — no exclamation point.